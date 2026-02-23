When Indiana Football Players Will Perform at NFL Combine: Full Schedule for 9 Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a season spent making, and rewriting, history, Indiana football will send a program-record nine players to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which features on-field testing from Thursday through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.



Here's the list of Indiana's nine NFL Combine representatives:

- QB Fernando Mendoza

- RB Roman Hemby

- WR Elijah Sarratt

- WR Omar Cooper Jr.

- TE Riley Nowakowski

- OL Pat Coogan

- LB Aiden Fisher

- CB D'Angelo Ponds

- S Louis Moore

Indiana will have at least one player participating on each of the four days of on-field testing and drill work. There are no tickets required to attend, but fans must register for NFL OnePass and show their QR code to enter. NFL Network will carry live coverage all week from Lucas Oil Stadium.



Here's the breakdown of the Hoosiers' week ahead in Indianapolis.

Thursday, Feb. 26: DL/LB

Indiana participant: Aiden Fisher

Fisher will speak with reporters at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday and participate in on-field drills and athletic testing during the 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. timeslot Thursday. The heart of the Hoosiers' defense over the past two years, Fisher is widely viewed as a Day 3 pick, meaning he's projected to be selected between the fourth and seventh rounds.

Friday, Feb. 27: DB/TE

Indiana participants: D'Angelo Ponds, Louis Moore, Riley Nowakowski

Ponds will meet with the media at 9 a.m. Thursday, while Moore's availability is at 10:30 a.m. Nowakowski will step behind the microphone at 11:20 a.m.



The group will participate in drills from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Ponds is the highest-ranked prospect of the three, as he's expected to go on the draft's second day and be a second- or third-round selection.



Moore and Nowakowski are both in contention to be Day 3 draft picks.

Saturday, Feb. 28: QB/WR/RB

Indiana participants: Fernando Mendoza, Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr., Roman Hemby

The day that often draws the most fanfare due to the position groups and participants, Saturday at the combine won't have its biggest star. Mendoza reportedly won't throw or participate in any drills, opting instead to sling passes to his teammates April 1 at Indiana's Pro Day. The projected No. 1 overall pick will, however, meet with the media at 8 a.m. Friday.

Sarratt, Cooper and Hemby are expected to participate. Running backs and receivers often produce eye-catching 40-yard dashes and vertical and broad jumps, and they'll run routes, catch passes and go through additional drills in a window spanning from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.



Cooper is generating buzz as a potential first-round pick, while Sarratt is expected to be a Day 2 selection. Hemby figures to be added to a team on Day 3.

Sunday, March 1: OL

Indiana participants: Pat Coogan

Coogan will be in the last group to speak with reporters at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, and he'll participate in on-field drills from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He's the lone player from either side of the Hoosiers' line of scrimmage to receive an NFL Combine invite. Coogan currently projects as a Day 3 pick.

Notable Indiana players who won't participate at NFL Combine

Though Indiana is tied for No. 8 in schools with the most NFL Combine participants, several Hoosiers with next-level potential didn't receive invites. Running back Kaelon Black and defensive end Mikail Kamara were the two most noteworthy.



Receiver E.J. Williams Jr. and defensive back Devan Boykin also figure to get invites to practice with NFL teams next summer. Black, Kamara, Williams and Boykin will headline the list of Hoosiers with plenty to prove at the school's pro day.