2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Based on Odds: Predicting the Top 10 Picks Following Combine

The NFL Combine has come and gone, which means the next stop on the schedule is next month's draft.

From now until then, you're going to see a plethora of mock drafts from several experts across the country. I'm going to try something a little bit different. Instead of using "reports" or "insider information", I'm going to use the betting odds that are available to help predict who the top 10 selections will be.

We haven't seen much movement in the betting odds since my first edition last week, but there are going to be a few changes in my top 10. Let's take a look.

2026 NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds

Pick No. 1: Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza remains in the exact same spot as last week.

Mendoza is an overwhelming -20000 to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is an implied probability of 99.5%. Not only is he the Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion, but with Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss going back to school for another year, Mendoza is left as the only option for a Raiders team that's in desperate need of a rookie quarterback.

Pick No. 2: Arvell Reese - New York Jets

Arvell Reese's odds have slightly improved since the combine, from -115 up to as high as -140 at DraftKings, an implied probability of 58.33% of being the No. 2 pick by the Jets.

The Jets need help in several different positions, but due to a lack of options at quarterback, they'll likely opt for a defensive piece and then wait until next offseason to find their quarterback of the future. Reese racked up 69 combined tackles, 10 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks as a linebacker for Ohio State last year.

Pick No. 3: David Bailey - Arizona Cardinals

David Bailey's odds to be the No. 2 pick have improved to +135, which means if the Jets don't take Reese in that spot, I think the Cardinals, who desperately need to improve their defense, will snag him in the No. 3 slot.

Pick No. 4: Francis Mauigoa - Tennessee Titans

So far, my mock draft has remained the same as last week. The top two teams in the draft aren't likely to select an offensive lineman with their top pick, but it makes sense for the Titans to go that direction. Their rookie quarterback last year, Cam Ward, was running for his life all season long, having to try to play behind the worst offensive line in football. That's no way to develop a young talent at the position, so it's time for the Titans to find him some protection.

Pick No. 5: Caleb Downs - New York Giants

This is the first change from my mock draft from last week. There have been plenty of positive reports surrounding Caleb Downs, including some praise from the Giants' head coach, John Harbaugh. He's listed fourth on the odds list at DraftKings to be the No. 2 overall pick at +1400, which shows the level of praise that he's received not only from NFL executives, but from the betting market as well.

Pick No. 6: Sonny Styles - Cleveland Browns

Sonny Styles had the best combine of all players drafted to be a top 10 pick. He impressed in several different drills and measurements, so it's not going to take long before the Ohio State linebacker is taken off the board. With little offensive talent available worth a No. 6 pick, the Browns may look to continue to bolster their defense. His No. 2 pick odds have improved from +5000 to +1500 since the Combine.

Pick No. 7: Rueben Bain Jr. - Washington Commanders

Rueben Bain Jr. measured in with some of the shortest arms we've seen at the pass-rusher position. While it may seem silly, teams have dropped players down their boards for dumber reasons than arm length, and, to be fair, not having a long reach is certainly a detriment to a pass-rusher's game. Still, Bain Jr. has too much talent not be a top 10 pick. I think he falls to No. 7, but the Washington Commanders will be happy to have him.

Pick No. 8: Jeremiyah Love - New Orleans Saints

With an aging Alvin Kamara, the Saints may take the opportunity to select the best running back in the draft, Jeremiyah Love, who tested extremely well at the combine. DraftKings has released odds on which team will select Love, and the Saints are fourth on the odds list at +350. I think that's a great bet at this point in the year.

Pick No. 9: Makai Lemon - Kansas City Chiefs

It's not a stretch to predict the Chiefs will select a Wide Receiver, but which receiver they go with is up for debate. Makai Lemon had an impressive physical portion of the NFL Combine in the position drills, but reports came out that he didn't interview well with teams, citing potential character problems. With that being said, when have character concerns ever stopped the Chiefs? He could be a great fit in Kansas City.

Pick No. 10: Jermod McCoy - Cincinnati Bengals

Jermod McCoy is looked at by many as the second-best defensive back in this year's draft. The Tennessee Volunteer is listed at 125-1 to be the No. 2 pick in the draft, but if he falls to the Bengals at No. 10, I think they'll scoop him up. The Bengals' defense has held back this team for too long, so it's time to make some moves to fix that side of the football.

