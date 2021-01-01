How to Watch Alabama's Playoff Game With Notre Dame on Friday

The College Football Playoff has arrived, with the first semifinal pairing two of the game's ultimate bluebloods, Alabama and Notre Dame. Here's everything you need to know.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Through 10 months of COVID-19 concerns, we worried and worried about how this college football season would play out, or even if it could play out at all.

But we made it. It's time for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday, with No. 1 seed Alabama taking on No. 4 Notre Dame in the first semifinal.

The Rose Bowl game will be played in Arlington, Texas instead of Pasadena, Calif., because of COVID-19 issues in California. There will be fans in the stands, but the number has been limited to 16,000 fans.

Alabama has been a staple in the College Football Playoff, making it every year until 2019, when LSU won the SEC and eventually the national title. Nick Saban's decade of dominance is been unlike any other in college football history. CLICK HERE

Notre Dame played a conference schedule for the first time this season because of scheduling issues related to COVID-19. The Fighting Irish, already a member of the ACC in every other sport, played a full league schedule and reached the ACC Championship Game. They were unbeaten all season until losing to Clemson in the ACC title game.

Here's how to watch the Notre Dame-Alabama semifinal game:

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

WHAT: College Football Playoff Semifinal, Rose Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinal, Rose Bowl WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m. ET

Friday, 4 p.m. ET WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (Game moved from Pasadena, Calif. due to COVID-19 concerns in California.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (Game moved from Pasadena, Calif. due to COVID-19 concerns in California. POINT SPREAD: Alabama is favored by 19.5 points on Friday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. It is the largest point spread ever for a playoff or championship game. The over/under is 66.

Alabama is favored by 19.5 points on Friday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. It is the largest point spread ever for a playoff or championship game. The over/under is 66. TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Stream: ESPN-Plus

ESPN-Plus TV Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (field analyst), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (field analyst), Allison Williams (sideline reporter) RECORDS: Alabama (11-0); Notre Dame (10-1)

Alabama (11-0); Notre Dame (10-1) LAST GAME: Alabama beat Florida 52-46 on Dec. 19 to with the SEC Championship Game. Notre Dame lost to Clemson 34-10 in the ACC Championship Game on the same day.

Alabama beat Florida 52-46 on Dec. 19 to with the SEC Championship Game. Notre Dame lost to Clemson 34-10 in the ACC Championship Game on the same day. ALL-TIME SERIES: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5-2.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5-2. LAST MEETING: Alabama won 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 1, 2013

Alabama won 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 1, 2013 COACHES: Alabama's Nick Saban is in his 25th season overall and 14th at Alabama. He has a 259-65-1 overall record, and is 168-23 at Alabama. He has won six national championships, five at Alabama and one at LSU. Brian Kelly is in his 30th season as a head coach, with a 273-94-2 overall record. He is 102-37 in his 11 years at Notre Dame.

SERIES HISTORY

2012 - Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14 (BCS Championship)

1987 - Notre Dame 37, Alabama 6 (South Bend, Ind.)

1986 - Alabama 28, Notre Dame 10 (Birmingham, Ala.)

1980 - Notre Dame 7, Alabama 0 (Birmingham, Ala.)

1976 - Notre Dame 21, Alabama 18 (South Bend, Ind.)

1974 - Notre Dame 13, Alabama 11 (Orange Bowl)

1973 - Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23 (Sugar Bowl)

Here are 3 things to look for in Alabama-Notre Dame game

1. Can Notre Dame get pressure on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones?

Mac Jones has been a pleasant surprise for Alabama this season, turning into an All-American quarterback and leading the most explosive Crimson Tide offense during the Nick Saban era. He has passed for 3,739 yards with 32 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. He completed 76.5 percent of his passes.

He's been able to do that because he's gotten great pass protection. Notre Dame has to disrupt him and force quick throws.

Getting pressure and taking away the deep throws will result in Jones either having to hold onto the ball longer to allow deep routes to get open (which increases the odds of getting hits and sacks), or it will result in him having to dump the ball off, which allows the Irish linebackers, safeties and corners to use their athleticism to rally to the football, holding Alabama to shorter gains.

2. Has Notre Dame's offensive line finally arrived?

Notre Dame has had some embarrassing losses on a national stage this decade while competing for national titles. But this time around, coach Brian Kelly thinks is offensive line has the size and talent to hang with Alabama.

It's the key to the game, because Notre Dame's offense is going to have to score to keep up with Alabama. The Fighting Irish blockers are one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, three of their linemen were named Associated Press All-Americans and all five starters earned All-ACC honors.

Alabama played just one top-25 rush offense this season (Ole Miss), and it gave up 268 yards in that game. In Alabama's two losses in 2019 it gave up an average of 173.5 rushing yards per game.

3. Can Alabama's offense be stopped?

The answer, more than likely, is no. Mac Jones has had a career year, and he's surrounded by weapons. The Crimson Tide is at 543.9 yards per game. The Alabama record, set in 2018, is 522.0 yards.

Devonta Smith leads the nation with 1,511 receiving yards and 98 catches while ranking second nationally with 17 touchdowns. Included in those numbers are 67 first downs accounted for on his 98 receptions (68.4 percent), totals that are both tops in college football. He's also done so while playing just 11 games, all against Southeastern Conference opponents.

Najee Harris often gets overlooked as a running back, but he's also one of the best in the country, and we could see a heavy dose of him today. He has rushed for 1,262 yards and averages 5.9 yards per carry.

