How To Watch Indiana At Rutgers: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds

Indiana football hits the road for the first time this season Saturday night when the Hoosiers travel out east to take on Rutgers.



The two programs have split their 10 all-time meetings, but Rutgers has won each of the last three. The Scarlet Knights won the most recent matchup 31-14 in Bloomington in 2023.



Saturday will also mark Curt Cignetti's first matchup against Rutgers since taking over at Indiana. Rutgers is one of three Big Ten programs Cignetti has yet to face at Indiana, along with Minnesota and USC.

How to watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 6 Indiana at Rutgers



When: 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 3



Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey



TV: Big Ten Network; Mark Followill (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Caroline Hendershot (sideline)



Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Indiana vs. Rutgers odds

Spread: Indiana -24.5



Moneyline: Indiana -2400



Over/Under: 56.5



All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings

Quick thoughts on Indiana vs. Rutgers

This is clearly going to be an uphill battle for Rutgers. Whatever your individual takeaways were from Indiana's narrow win over Northwestern, the Hoosiers are still one of the top teams in the country. Meanwhile, Rutgers has looked like one of the worst power conference teams in the nation through the first month of the season.

Cignetti made it clear after the Northwestern game that he wasn't particularly pleased with how Indiana played, especially defensively in the second half. Because of that, I would be surprised if the Hoosiers didn't come out full throttle Saturday night.

This feels like an opportunity for Indiana to make a statement after a closer-than-expected game and remind everyone why it is still considered one of the country's elite teams. The Hoosiers haven't had many performances under Cignetti where they walked away feeling like they left much to be desired, and last week's game certainly gave them plenty to clean up.

Cignetti has consistently stressed that his teams don't look past the next opponent on the schedule, and Rutgers likely won't be any different. There are bigger games waiting for Indiana down the road, but the Hoosiers first have to take care of business in their first road environment of the season.

Even on the road, anything short of a comfortable Indiana win would probably raise some questions. The Hoosiers are nearly four-touchdown favorites for a reason, and Saturday presents an opportunity to get back to playing the kind of football Cignetti — and Indiana fans — have come to expect.

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