How to Watch Indiana Football Against No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following six consecutive losses, Indiana is tabbed as a massive underdog in its Week 11 road trip to No. 2 Ohio State.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said he had a conversation with his team this week, challenging them to focus on what makes them persevere when things get tough.

"It's really challenging without question," Allen said. "But we don't just sit here and act like nothing's going on. I don't think you get numb to it. When you care so much and you're passionate about what you do, I think just the fight and the toughness, and the grit just gets taken to another level and you have to be that way.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, lost 45-14 to No. 14 Penn State in Week 10) vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, won 21-7 at Northwestern in Week 10)

Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, lost 45-14 to No. 14 Penn State in Week 10) vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, won 21-7 at Northwestern in Week 10)

Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

FOX

Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Watch fuboTV Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (98 OR 205) // SXM App (968)

Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (98 OR 205) // SXM App (968) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick Point spread: Ohio State is a 40-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 59.5 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Ohio State is a 40-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 59.5 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. Season totals: Indiana's 2022 regular season win total over/under was 4 prior to its 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana's 2022 regular season win total over/under was 4 prior to its 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, according to the Last season's records: Indiana was 2-10 overall with a 0-9 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Ohio State went 11-2 overall with an 8-1 record in Big Ten play in 2021. The Buckeyes defeated Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl.

Indiana was 2-10 overall with a 0-9 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Ohio State went 11-2 overall with an 8-1 record in Big Ten play in 2021. The Buckeyes defeated Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl. Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 77-12-5 with 26 consecutive wins dating back to 1990 when Indiana and Ohio State played to a 27-27 tie in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers most recent win over Ohio State was a 41-7 victory on Oct. 8, 1988 in Bloomington.

No. 5 Ohio State defeated Indiana 54-7 on Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers traded touchdowns on the first two drives before Ohio State cruised to an easy victory. CJ Stroud completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Ohio State ran the ball for 187 yards as a team, including two touchdowns from TreVeyon Henderson and one score from Miyan Williams. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes with six catches for 99 yards, and tight end Jeremy Ruckert scored two receiving touchdowns. The Ohio State defense sacked Indiana five times with 14 tackles for loss. Jack Tuttle started the game for Indiana at quarterback, and threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot on Indiana's first drive. Tuttle injured his right foot on this play, and was replaced by Donaven McCulley, who threw the first passes of his college career in this game. He completed 1-of-6 attempts for 30 yards, including 11 rushes for nine yards. McCulley and walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel rotated at quarterback, and Gremel was sacked for an Ohio State safety on his first drive. Gremel finished the game completing 3-of-4 passes for nine yards. Indiana rushed 37 times for 48 yards and completed eight total passes all game. Jaylin Williams led the Indiana defense with seven tackles and two pass breakups, and Micah McFadden added six tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be 40 degrees with a 32 percent chance of rain and winds from the west at 8 miles per hour on Saturday at Noon ET in Columbus, Ohio.

Meet the coaches:

Ryan Day, Ohio State: Day is in his fifth season as head coach at Ohio State, boasting a 43-4 overall record with a 39-2 record in Big Ten play. After one season as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, Day took over as acting head coach on Aug. 1, 2018 when Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave. Day's losses as head coach of Ohio State have come at Purdue in 2018, versus Clemson in the College Football Playoff, against Alabama in the National Championship game and at Michigan in the regular season finale in 2021.

Franklin is in his fifth season as head coach at Ohio State, boasting a 43-4 overall record with a 39-2 record in Big Ten play. After one season as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, Day took over as acting head coach on Aug. 1, 2018 when Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave. Day's losses as head coach of Ohio State have come at Purdue in 2018, versus Clemson in the College Football Playoff, against Alabama in the National Championship game and at Michigan in the regular season finale in 2021. Tom Allen, Indiana: is in his sixth season as Indiana's head coach with a 29-38 overall record 16-33 record in Big Ten play. His 29 wins rank seventh among all-time Indiana football coaches, behind John Pont's 31 wins from 1965-72. Allen's 26 wins over his first five seasons were tied for the most by a Hoosier head coach with the program's all-time winningest coach, Bill Mallory. Allen was the 2020 AFCA National Coach of the Year. He is 0-3 in bowl games, most recently losing 26-20 to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (7) runs after a catch during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Three questions for Indiana in Week 11

1. Can Indiana build a pass rush to bother CJ Stroud?

It's easier said than done, but often times the best way to disrupt a talented quarterback is to bring a consistent pass rush. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud leads the highest scoring offense in the FBS at 45.8 points per game, and Indiana will have to find a way to pressure him early and often.

True freshman Dasan McCullough leads Indiana with four sacks, all of which came in the first four games of the season. Noah Pierre is next with three, followed by two sacks from Alfred Bryant, and Aaron Casey is first among Hoosiers with nine tackles for loss.

"The one thing you don't want to do with these guys is make yourself hesitant and sit and be on your heels," Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt said. "If you do that, they're really going to give you problems. You got to be aggressive, you've got to attack and like I said, go shoot your shots, leave no bullets in the chamber."

2. Any snaps for Dexter Williams II?

With Connor Bazelak out against Penn State, Indiana played three quarterbacks – redshirt senior Jack Tuttle, true freshman Brendan Sorsby and redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Bazelak will start at quarterback against Ohio State, but he didn't close the door on playing Williams, too. Bazelak led a few clutch drives against Illinois and Western Kentucky early in the season, but has the lowest completion percentage among Big Ten quarterbacks, as well as nine interceptions in eight games.

"I would say that I saw enough from Dexter that I was very encouraged by the way he responded and the way he played," Allen said. "I like the way he threw the football. Obviously had one poor decision, but I thought that ran the football with something that we need, and can help us for sure. So yeah, you try to maximize your entire roster. I think that Dexter showed me that he's earned a right to be able to be out there. So that will definitely be a part of the moving forward equation, yes."

But no matter who is under center, Indiana's offensive line remains a huge concern. Indiana has allowed a Big Ten-high 28 sacks, including six last week.

3. How will Indiana defend Ohio State's talented receiving corps?

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 season as a Heisman candidate after exploding for 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. But due to injury, Smith-Njigba has been limited to three games and five catches for 43 yards in 2022.

Ohio State hasn't skipped a beat with Smith-Njigba on the sideline, though, as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have stepped up to become one of the top receiving duos in the county. Harrison, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, leads the Buckeyes with 53 receptions for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns. Egbuka, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, is close behind, hauling in 49 passes for 794 yards and seven touchdowns. Julian Fleming has shown big-play ability, too, scoring touchdowns of 50-plus yards in wins over Iowa and Michigan State.

The Indiana defense ranks last in the Big Ten in both points allowed at 32.2 and passing yards allowed at 264.4 per game. For Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams, this matchup starts with physicality.

"Bringing the fight to them, really, not cowering down," Williams said. "It's still a respect thing, but as far as me and Tiawan [Mullen] and the cornerback room is concerned, we're not going to back down. Just got to bring the fight to them, good on good."