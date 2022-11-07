Indiana Football: Tom Allen, Walt Bell Update Quarterback Situation in Week 11

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's quarterback room is full of question marks following a 45-14 loss to Penn State on Saturday, and coach Tom Allen clarified a few things at Monday's press conference.

First off, Allen said Connor Bazelak is back from injury and will be Indiana's starting quarterback at No. 2 Ohio State in Week 11. Bazelak started the first eight games for Indiana in 2022, but he did not practice in the week leading up to the Penn State game. Allen did not specify Bazelak's injury, but said he was "beat up pretty good."

"There's multiple things," Allen said. "[Bazelak] just wasn't able to, I believe, play at the level he needed to play at to be what we needed him to be."

Bazelak spent Saturday's game in the press box with Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell, which offered a new perspective on the game. Bell believes this was a valuable learning experience for Bazelak, who went through mental repetitions as the offensive staff called plays.

"I think [Bazelak] walked out of there being really impressed with recognition," Bell said. "How certain times in the game you know what's coming based on situation and personnel groups and our guys on defense are calling out what's coming before it ever happens ... You learn there's levels to the mental game of football, and you also learn the game is much slower than you sometimes think it is."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) drops back to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With Bazelak out, Jack Tuttle was next in line to start. Tuttle completed 9-of-12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and even showed improved mobility outside of the pocket. But Penn State's pressure was too much for the Indiana offensive line to handle, and Tuttle left with a shoulder injury late in the first half.

On Monday, Allen said Tuttle is being evaluated by a shoulder specialist, and he'll know more about his status in a few days. On Oct. 17, Tuttle announced his intentions to transfer after the 2022 season.

Following Tuttle's injury, Indiana turned to true freshman Brendan Sorsby, who got his first in-game college football experience on Saturday. It was a bit surprising to see Sorsby get the nod over Dexter Williams II, who was the presumed third quarterback on the depth chart. Sorsby did not dress for a number of games this season, and Williams consistently took third-team reps during pregame warmups.

Sorsby was sacked on the first two plays, and finished the game completing 3-of-6 passes for eight yards. Indiana did not pick up a first down in four drives with Sorsby under center, and Penn State intercepted Sorsby on a deep pass early in the third quarter.

"Brendan went in, and I mean this in the most loving way possible," Bell said. "Played kind of like you would expect a freshman to play."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) throws a pass during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Williams replaced Sorsby late in the third quarter and drove Indiana into the red zone with first-down completions to AJ Barner and Donaven McCulley. But on 4th and 3, Williams' pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Williams threw an interception on the first play of the next drive on an overthrow intended for Emery Simmons. Indiana stuck with Williams for the rest of the game, and he led the Hoosiers on an 8-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a Jaylin Lucas rushing touchdown.

Indiana's Dexter Williams II (5) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the game, Allen said Sorsby and Williams are "very equal," but thought Williams played better. On Monday, Allen opened the door to more playing time for Williams despite naming Bazelak as the starter against Ohio State.

"I would say that I saw enough from Dexter that I was very encouraged by the way he responded and the way he played," Allen said. "I like the way he threw the football. Obviously had one poor decision, but I thought that he ran the football with something that we need, and can help us for sure. So yeah, you try to maximize your entire roster. I think that Dexter showed me that he's earned a right to be able to be out there. So that will definitely be a part of the moving forward equation, yes."