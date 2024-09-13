How To Watch Indiana Football Against UCLA In Week 3
PASADENA, Calif. – For the first time since 1968, Indiana football will play at the Rose Bowl.
But instead of facing USC and O.J. Simpson, the Hoosiers play UCLA and first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins won 16-13 at Hawaii in Week 1 and had a bye week to prepare for their first Big Ten game.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is also in his first season, and he’s off to a 2-0 start with a 31-7 win over Florida International and a 77-3 win over Western Illinois, a game in which the Hoosiers set program records for points scored and total yards. While the setting for Saturday’s matchup is one of college football’s most iconic venues, Cignetti said it’s his job to eliminate the noise and clutter around the game.
“Rose Bowl has a lot of tradition for people that follow football,” Cignetti said Monday. “For me and the team, it's more of a business trip. Whether we're playing in the Rose Bowl or in a parking lot, it's all the same.”
*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog written by Todd Golden. To check that out, CLICK HERE.
How to watch Indiana vs. UCLA
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (1-0).
- What: Big Ten opener for both teams
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV: NBC and Peacock
- Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline).
- Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial).
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 385).
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick.
- Point spread: Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite over UCLA as of Friday afternoon, and the over/under is 46.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- This year’s results: Indiana defeated Western Illinois 77-3 on Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium. UCLA won 16-13 at Hawaii on Aug. 31.
- Last season's records: Indiana went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten under former head coach Tom Allen, including wins over Indiana State, Akron and Wisconsin. UCLA went 8-5 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 under former head coach Chip Kelly, including Coastal Carolina, San Diego State, North Carolina Central, Washington State, Stanford, Colorado, USC and Boise State.
- Series history: First meeting.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 80 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and south-southwest winds at six miles per hour on Saturday at 4:30 PT in Pasadena, Calif.
Meet the Coaches
- DeShaun Foster, UCLA: Foster (1-0 at UCLA ) is in his first season as UCLA’s head coach after being the Bruins’ running backs coach since 2017. He was previously the running backs coach at Texas Tech and a graduate assistant at UCLA. Foster, 44, played running back at UCLA from 1998-2001 and was a second-team All-American in 2001. He played for the Carolina Panthers from 2002-07 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2008, totaling 927 carries for 3,570 and 11 touchdowns. He attended Tustin High School, where he was named California Player of the Year by USA Today as a senior in 1997.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti (2-0 at Indiana) is in first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
