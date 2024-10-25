Curt Cignetti Talks About ESPN College GameDay And Fan Support Growth On Radio Show
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti seems completely immune to the hype that his Hoosiers have produced in their 7-0 start.
He is always focused on football and how to be better at it, but even though he seems to ignore the accolades, he understands how important they are for the fans, the financial health of the program, and how it can help fuel success off the field.
Cignetti talked about that during his Inside Indiana Football radio show on Thursday night. Cignetti and host Don Fischer got on the topic when Fischer asked about the appearance of ESPN College GameDay on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“It is great. I don't take a lot of time to reflect and take it all in. I'm just not like that. But, you know, I know everyone's excited, and that was my job to come in here and put a program together people could be proud of win games and get everybody on board,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti has been a part of the GameDay experience before. The show appeared at James Madison in November 2023.
“I was a part of that last year, that's a great thing. I think everybody that's a real diehard football fan watches GameDay or Big Noon (Kickoff),” Cignetti said.
Cignetti said he will appear on the show on Saturday, it begins at 9 a.m. ET, but only briefly, given that kickoff is right after the GameDay show ends. Cignetti was on the show in 2023 at JMU, but said there were some technical issues.
“I couldn't actually hear the questions last year. I could hear about 30% so I hope I answered them well,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti also said the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, which was in Bloomington last week for Indiana’s 56-7 win over Nebraska, is interested in returning to Indiana.
But Cignetti also can’t help himself. He doesn’t mind the hype for the fans, but for himself and his team, it’s better to focus on the one thing: winning football games.
“It’s great for the state. I think it's great for the Big 10. It's great for the Midwest and that. And now, because our fan base now is so excited and rabid, you're getting Big Noon in here, you get College GameDay in here, and you're getting a lot of national attention,” Cignetti said.
“But you know what? It's all contingent on winning,” he said before repeating himself with emphasis. “Winning.”
“That's not why we want to win, but if we do win, then this will only build and grow, right?” Cignetti added.
Among other things Cignetti discussed, he also gave an update on injured quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
“He's doing well, and he's doubtful to play this week, and he's day to day, but we're optimistic about the short term future with him,” Cignetti said.
