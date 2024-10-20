ESPN College GameDay Coming To Bloomington As Indiana Football Hosts Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – ESPN's iconic College GameDay pregame show will be in Bloomington for Indiana's game against Washington on Saturday.
The show will air from 9 a.m. to Noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU and streaming on the ESPN app. Kickoff between the 7-0 Hoosiers and 4-3 Huskies is scheduled for Noon ET at Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
This marks the second time College GameDay has traveled to Bloomington. It came to town for Indiana's 2017 season opener against Ohio State and hosted a Thursday night show inside Memorial Stadium.
But this year will be the first traditional Saturday edition of College GameDay in Bloomington. The cast includes Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. It will be a special day for Corso, who will return to Bloomington after coaching the Hoosiers from 1973-82.
GameDay typically welcomes on a special guest with ties to state or university where the show takes place, though that has not yet been announced. Indiana has not announced where GameDay will take place, either.
Indiana hosted FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show and the Barstool Sports College Football Show over the weekend before its 56-7 win over Nebraska. The Big Noon Kickoff stage was set up outside the south end zone of Memorial Stadium, and the Barstool Sports College Football Show took place on the corner of 17th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, near the grass tailgating fields.
Washington reached the national championship game last season under former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but its 2024 roster and coaching staff are far different.
Washington’s new head coach is Jedd Fisch, who went 10-3 at Arizona last season. The Huskies are 4-3, most recently losing 40-16 at Iowa, and they had a bye week to prepare for the Hoosiers.
