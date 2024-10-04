How To Watch Indiana Football Week 6 Game At Northwestern
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s unbeaten 23rd-ranked football team will play in a unique venue at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Northwestern is rebuilding Ryan Field from the ground-up. The venerable stadium – known as Dyche Stadium for many of its years – hosted Northwestern football and many other events for 97 years. The old physical plant was torn down starting in February 2024.
The demolition process, which included the destruction of the picturesque concrete towers that bracketed the main grandstand, was completed in June.
The new, privately-funded Ryan Field is scheduled to open in 2026.
Forced to find a new home for two seasons, Northwestern considered several facilities. For a time, it seemed the Wildcats would play at SeatGreek Stadium in Bridgeport, Ill. – home of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League and former home of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire.
However, Northwestern decided instead to convert its soccer facility – Martin Stadium – into a temporary football stadium. The field sits right next to Lake Michigan deep within the Northwestern campus. The Wildcats will also play selected games at Wrigley Field.
Games played outside of campus facilities are rare in any era of college football. Gate receipts were long the main source of revenue for schools, and are still important, so schools are reluctant to play off-site.
The last time Indiana played a Big Ten game “off-site” was in 2010 when it played Penn State at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. – the home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. It was an Indiana home game the Hoosiers moved for $3 million. Indiana also played Penn State in 2000 in the RCA Dome.
However, Indiana did play at least one game annually at Washington Park in Indianapolis from 1910-24. The baseball park on West Washington Street – today’s Indianapolis Zoo is on the site – was used as an Indiana football venue 17 times according to Indiana’s records.
How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern
Who: No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-1)
What: Indiana plays its third Big Ten game of the season. Northwestern plays its second Big Ten
When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Where: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Announcers: Chris Vasters (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Dannie Rogers (sideline).
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 121 or 197)
Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
Point spread: Indiana is a 13.5-point favorite over Charlotte and the over/under is 41.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last season's records: Indiana went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, including wins over Indiana State, Akron and Wisconsin. Northwestern went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Northwestern defeated Utah 14-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Last games: Indiana defeated Maryland 42-28 on Sept. 28. Northwestern lost 24-5 at Washington on Sept. 20.
Series history: Northwestern leads 47-35-1. Indiana won the last matchup 34-3 on Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, but Northwestern won the previous five matchups and is 13-4 against Indiana since 1994. The Hoosiers last win in Evanston was a 24-0 victory in 1993.
Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 75 degrees and partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and a south-southeast wind at 16 miles per hour at 3:30 ET in Evanston, Ill.
Meet the Coaches
David Braun, Northwestern: Braun is in his second season at Northwestern with a 10-7 record. Braun came to Northwestern as defensive coordinator in the spring of 2023, but was elevated to interim head coach in the summer of 2023 after Pat Fitzgerald resigned due to hazing allegations involving the football team. He was hired as permanent coach after the Wildcats went 8-5 in 2023 with a bowl win. Prior to Northwestern, Fitzgerald was defensive coordinator and safeties coach at North Dakota State from 2019-22. He was on Northern Iowa’s staff for two seasons, the UC-Davis staff for two seasons, was co-defensive coordinator at Division II Winona State from 2011-14 and started his coaching career at Culver-Stockton as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2010.
Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 5-0 at Indiana, enters his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
