Jack’s Take: Once Question Marks, Indiana Lines Are Now Strengths
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the biggest questions around Indiana going into the season was whether it could win in the trenches against Big Ten opponents.
The offensive line lost three starters to the transfer portal, and expected starting right guard Nick Kidwell suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks before the season.
That meant right and left guards Bray Lynch and Drew Evans would make their first career starts, and it forced quick adjustments at a position that benefits from continuity and chemistry. The line improved in its first year under coach Bob Bostad in 2023, but concerns from the previous several seasons weren’t fully remedied.
On the other side, Indiana lost defensive end Andre Carter, who was second on the team with 11 tackles for loss and third with two sacks in 2023, and sturdy defensive tackle Philip Blidi, who transferred to Auburn in the spring. Injuries left the group shorthanded for the spring game. Three of its top options were transfers from Group of Five schools, and its depth was inexperienced.
Winning the line of scrimmage is crucial in any conference, but especially in the Big Ten, which is traditionally known for heftier fronts and an emphasis on the run game. At the very least, the offensive and defensive lines would have to prove themselves before being established strengths of the team.
In three nonconference games against Florida International, Western Illinois and Charlotte, Indiana’s dominance at the line of scrimmage was expected. Size in the trenches is one of the biggest differentiators between Big Ten and Group of Five teams.
“Some of it's relative to who you play too,” Cignetti said of Indiana averaging over six yards per carry across its first two games. “I hope we create those kind of numbers later in the season, and then we'll be a hot item on the clinic circuit.”
Now 5-0, including wins over Big Ten opponents UCLA and Maryland, Indiana’s success on the offensive and defensive lines is no fluke. Bostad, who previously developed All-Americans at Wisconsin and coached in the NFL, continues to work wonders with Indiana’s offensive line.
Maryland’s defense had 53 hurries across its first four games, but Indiana allowed just four hurries in pass-blocking situations in Saturday’s 42-28 win, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The run-blocking was strong, too, as three Indiana running backs averaged between 4.2 and 5.7 yards per carry and contributed to 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The group had similar success in a 42-13 win at UCLA. Indiana allowed zero sacks and five pressures against a Bruins defense that produced 27 hurries across its other three games. Four Hoosier running backs averaged between 3.3 and 5.0 yards per carry and totaled 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Across five games, Indiana ranks 23rd nationally and fourth in the Big Ten with 210.6 rushing yards per game. The offensive line is tied for 36th in the nation with six sacks allowed, though 22 of the teams ahead of Indiana have only played four games.
Cignetti said Monday the offensive line has done a nice job game in and game out, and it generated an especially strong push in the second-half run game against Maryland. Evans and Lynch have been prepared for their first career starts, joining returning Hoosiers Mike Katic and Carter Smith and Wisconsin transfer Trey Wedig.
“Bob's a really good football coach,” Cignetti said. “He's a fundamentalist. He's tough. He's hard-nosed. His guys embody that kind of a blue-collar work ethic. He makes them tough and physical, and he coaches them that way every single day. And I see it show up on Saturday.”
For as solid as the offensive line has been, Indiana’s defensive line may have one-upped them through five games. The Hoosiers rank 12th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten with 82.0 rushing yards allowed. They’re tied for fifth nationally and lead the Big Ten with 17 sacks, and they’re tied for the conference lead with 35 tackles for loss.
And this hasn’t just come against weaker nonconference opponents. The Hoosiers produced 17 hurries at UCLA, which has only allowed 20 total hurries in its other three games combined.
Cignetti thought the defensive line needed to have a big win against Maryland, and it answered that challenge. Indiana’s defense generated 17 hurries against a Maryland offensive line that had allowed just 15 hurries across its first four games. Indiana also totaled five sacks and eight tackles for loss.
“That's where it all starts, up front,” Cignetti said. “We're experienced up front. We think it's one of our strengths.”
It’s been a group effort among Indiana’s front seven, with 19 players contributing to the 35 tackles for loss. Defensive end Mikail Kamara leads the group with 5.5 tackles for loss, and he’s one of four Hoosiers with at least three.
Kamara is among 13 James Madison transfers to join Indiana this season, and he has transitioned well to the Big Ten. On the defensive front, that JMU influx also includes James Carpenter, Tyrique Tucker, Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker, along with Kent State transfer CJ West. Cignetti brought Pat Kuntz with him to coach Indiana's defensive tackles, and he hired Buddha Williams to coach the defensive ends.
Wins against UCLA and Maryland have proven that Indiana can control the line of scrimmage against Big Ten opponents, both offensively and defensively, which was a question going into the season. Add that to an offense with a veteran quarterback and deep skill position players, plus a defense that ranks 22nd against the pass, and the Hoosiers are looking like a well-rounded team.
Indiana moved into the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for the first time since the 2021 preseason, coming in at No. 23. A win at Northwestern on Saturday would make Indiana 6-0 and bowl eligible at the earliest possible date.
The Hoosiers are 13.5-point favorites over the Wildcats, and the schedule sets up favorably with Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, No. 10 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and Purdue to end the season. It’s clear Cignetti has a good team, and everything is in front of them to have a special season.
