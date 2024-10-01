Donaven McCulley No Longer On Indiana Football Roster
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Donaven McCulley’s Indiana football career has come to an end.
On Tuesday, McCulley was no longer listed on Indiana’s football roster. Hoosiers On SI received confirmation from a source that had knowledge of the situation that McCulley is no longer on the team.
It’s a turn of events that few would have predicted prior to the season. As recently as Saturday’s 42-28 victory over Maryland, McCulley caught a touchdown pass.
However, it was just one of two catches McCulley had in the four 2024 games he took part in. McCulley had 2 catches for 21 yards and that touchdown catch against the Terrapins.
McCulley cannot immediately enter the transfer portal as he is not a graduate student. The window for non-graduate students to enter the portal begins in December.
Since McCulley only played four games – he missed the Western Illinois game after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the opener against Florida International – he could claim 2024 as a redshirt season at his next destination. Four games is the maximum threshold for games played to still qualify for a redshirt. McCulley was not redshirted at the start of his Indiana career.
McCulley's return to Indiana's football team after the 2023 season was considered to be a coup for new Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. No returning Hoosier received the same level of attention as McCulley’s return did.
After all, the wide receiver was the most potent weapon Indiana's offense had in the last half of the 2023 season. Once Brendan Sorsby was established as Indiana’s starting quarterback, McCulley – a converted quarterback himself – reached a groove in his second collegiate position.
In the final five games of the 2023 season, McCulley had 28 catches for 420 yards and 5 touchdowns. Included was an 11-catch game at Illinois. It was a considerable leap in production. In the first seven games, McCulley had 20 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.
When coach Tom Allen was not retained by Indiana, McCulley entered the transfer portal. As a 6-foot-5 target, McCulley drew significant interest.
However, when Cignetti was hired, McCulley eventually decided to stay with the Hoosiers and confirmed his return on Dec. 15.
“I was extremely excited when Donaven came back,” Cignetti said later. “We got the quarterback commitment, and about two hours later Donaven called me. That was a great day. I truly was not expecting that because the word on the street was Florida State.”
During the spring, Cignetti challenged McCulley, saying he needed to “pick it up a little bit.” Still, McCulley was considered to be an important piece for the Hoosiers as fall camp opened.
Once the season began, it was clear McCulley was going to have to work his way into the rotation. He did not start the first game. Myles Price, Elijah Sarratt, Miles Cross and Ke’Shawn Williams were all targeted more as the season played out.
McCulley’s one catch against Florida International in the opener came with a price. He suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit and missed the next game against Western Illinois.
McCulley returned for Indiana’s game at UCLA on Sept. 14, but he’s only participated in 11 plays in the three games since his return.
McCulley came to Indiana prior to the 2021 season from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. He played in seven games as a freshman as a quarterback, including four starting nods. He converted to the wide receiver position for the 2022 season.
McCulley finished his Indiana career with 66 catches for 834 yards and eight touchdown passes. As a passer, McCulley completed 37 of 84 passes for 542 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
McCulley’s exit comes on the heels of several other Hoosiers having departed the program after the season began.
