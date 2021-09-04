How to Watch Indiana's Season Opener at Iowa on Saturday

The 2021 college football season has finally arrived for the No. 17-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, and it starts with a tough matchup on the road against the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes. Here's how to watch, details on the game and the latest on the point spread.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Game time has finally arrived for the Indiana Hoosiers, and the 2021 season kicks off with an epic challenge when Tom Allen's crew takes on Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes have always been formidable under Kirk Ferentz in his last two-plus decades in Iowa City, and they've had the Hoosiers number of late, winning three in a row and seven of eight. But the Hoosiers, who last played Iowa in 2018, are a different program since then. In the past two years, Indiana is 14-5 in the regular season and 11-5 in the Big Ten.

It's going to be great to see three Hoosiers back on the field after injuries last year. Michael Penix Jr. is ready to start at quarterback after an ACL injury, and the Hoosiers' defense gets two added boosts with the return of Husky Marcelino Ball and defensive back Raheem Layne, who both missed all of the great 2020 season.

This one should be a doozy. Here's everything you know about how to watch, and some key details on the game:

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Who: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Kinnick Stadium, Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Watch FuboTV

Watch FuboTV TV Announcers: : Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline)

: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline) Radio Announcers: IU Radio Network; Sirius 136, XM 196, SXM App 158: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), Joe Smith.

IU Radio Network; Sirius 136, XM 196, SXM App 158: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), Joe Smith. Point spread: Iowa is a 3.5 point favorite as of Friday morning, according to the sports gambling website FanDuel.com . The over/under is 46.5.

Indiana 6-2; Iowa 6-2 Last meeting: Iowa beat Indiana 42-16 on Oct. 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Ind.

Iowa beat Indiana 42-16 on Oct. 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Ind. Series history: Iowa leads the season series 45-24-4 and has won the last three meetings and seven of the past eight games. Indiana hasn't won in Iowa City since 2007, and has lost its last three games in Iowa City.

Iowa leads the season series 45-24-4 and has won the last three meetings and seven of the past eight games. Indiana hasn't won in Iowa City since 2007, and has lost its last three games in Iowa City. Coaches: Tom Allen is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 24-22 overall record, and is 14-5 in the past two regular seasons. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Kirk Ferentz is entering his 23rd season at Iowa and is 168-106 (a .613 winning percentage) with the Hawkeyes. He is the school’s all-time winningest coach and sits fourth in wins in Big Ten history. Ferentz served as Maine’s head coach (1990-92) and owns a 180-127 career record.

In Tom Brew's preseason Big Ten power rankings, Indiana is ranked No. 2 and Iowa is ranked No. 5. For complete rankings, CLICK HERE

Weather: According to weather.com, cloudy skies and a temperature of 73 degrees is expected at kickoff, with just a 10 percent chance of rain.

