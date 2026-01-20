5 Key Stats That Explain How Indiana Beat Miami For the National Championship

On Monday night, Indiana put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football has ever seen – and very likely the best turnaround the sport has witnessed. Beating Miami 27-21 to win the CFP, Indiana completed the miraculous 16-0 season. Here are five key stats that explain just how the Hoosiers did it.

The numbers explain how Indiana knocked off Miami to win the national championship

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami’s tackles for loss: six

Indiana, until Monday night, had controlled the trenches on both sides of the football. But despite the victory in the national title game, the Hoosiers failed to win the line of scrimmage.

Miami’s defensive line and pass-rush made Fernando Mendoza’s life miserable, sacking him three times, consistently disrupting his rhythm and forcing the Heisman winner into 11 incompletions – more than double his total in the entire CFP heading into the contest (only had five combined against Alabama and Oregon).

ANOTHER MIAMI SACK! Akheem Mesidor brings down Fernando Mendoza 😤 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/MO7HOWVHy1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 20, 2026

The Hurricanes also held the Hoosiers to just 2.9 yards per carry and added another three TFLs aside from the sacks, bringing their total digit to six, while Indiana managed just one TFL on the other end.

The turnover margin in Indiana’s favor: one (effectively two)

The only reason the aforementioned stat can (mostly) be tossed out of the window: turnovers. The Hoosiers snatched a free seven points by parlaying a blocked punt into a touchdown and they also picked off Carson Beck to close out the contest.

SPECIAL TEAMS MAKES A SPECIAL PLAY



INDIANA PUNT BLOCK TOUCHDOOOOOOWNpic.twitter.com/NlJDyxbYPE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 20, 2026

It’s coach-talk, but it’s often true: win the turnover battle and win the game. The Hoosiers did exactly that on the biggest stage on Monday night.

Mark Fletcher’s rushing yards one one play: 57

Miami had 69 total yards in the first half. To say the ‘Canes were bottled up in the first 30 minutes would be a massive understatement. But on their first possession of the second half, it took just two plays to nearly match that total.

On the second play from scrimmage for Miami’s offense in the third quarter, Beck handed the rock off to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. who broke it off for a momentum-shifting 57-yard touchdown that injected energy and belief into a previously-lifeless Miami club. Although the Hurricanes never climbed back, the only reason they had a shot was due to Fletcher’s big play.

Mark Fletcher Jr.'s mom was HYPED after her son's 57-yard touchdown 🥲 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/gMVxNjbDDS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 20, 2026

Indiana’s fourth-down conversion rate: 100 percent

Up 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Indiana was in desperate need of a score. Sure, the Hoosiers were technically in control, but the ‘Canes were rolling and the pressure was on.

So on a 4th-and-5 in no-man's land on Miami’s 37-yard line, Curt Cignetti felt it was only right to roll the dice. Of course, that means put the ball in Mendoza’s hands and let him make magic. And he did just that. Tossing a back-shoulder fade to the standout wide receiver Charlie Becker for 19 yards, Mendoza picked up the first and pushed his Hoosiers into the red zone.

A few plays later, Indiana had another 4th-and-5, and once again put the rock in Mendoza’s hands, this time trusting his legs. And through sheer will and effort, Mendoza didn’t just pick it up – he found pay dirt.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Miami’s second-half yards: 273

Kickstarted by that aforementioned Fletcher rush, the ‘Canes offense exploded in the second half. Beck was wheeling and dealing (finished with 232 passing yards) and the ground game was putting in work (Miami rushed for 5.2 yards per carry).

We hadn’t seen an offense walk the Hoosiers down the field like the Hurricanes managed to do on two of their drives, nor had we seen teams find success on big plays.

Even the final drive was promising for Miami, which had worked itself into Indiana territory with 51 seconds remaining, until Beck’s fatal error put the icing on the cake for Indiana.