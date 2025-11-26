How To Watch Indiana vs Purdue Football
The Hoosiers wrap up the regular season with the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game Friday against Purdue. Here's the time and TV info, point spread and over/under, weather forecast, key stats and more.
While college football has changed drastically in recent years with conference expansion, certain traditions have lived on. In-state rivals Indiana and Purdue will meet Friday for the 127th time and the 100th time with the Old Oaken Bucket at stake.
The Hoosiers have a chance to go 12-0 for the first time in program history, which would also clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game and a bid to the College Football Playoff. On the other side, Purdue has endured a rough first season under coach Barry Odom with nine straight losses.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue
- Who: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (11-0, 8-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (2-9, 0-8)
- What: Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game, regular season finale
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 28
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (56, 526) in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: NBC
- TV announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (color), Zora Stephenson (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 85)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 28.5-point favorite over Purdue, and the over/under is 54.5 points. Indiana is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue's moneyline odds are +1700, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday.
- Recent results: Indiana won 27-24 at Penn State on Nov. 8, then defeated Wisconsin 31-7 at home on Nov. 15. Purdue lost 34-10 at home to No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 8, then lost 49-13 at Washington on Nov. 15. Both teams are coming off a bye.
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series, 77-43-6. Indiana won last year's matchup 66-0, which marked the Boilermakers' most lopsided loss in the 125-game series. Prior to last season, Purdue had won three straight games against Indiana and five of the last six matchups dating back to 2017. The Boilermakers have a 41-23-5 record against Indiana in West Lafayette, with Indiana's last road win coming in 2019.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 25 degrees and partly cloudy with a 24% chance of snow and southeast winds at 4 mph Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 22-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 15-1 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Barry Odom has a 2-9 overall record and an 0-8 mark in Big Ten play in his first season at Purdue. He previously coached UNLV to a 19-8 overall record and a 12-3 mark in Mountain West Conference play across two seasons. He also went 25-25 in four seasons as Missouri's head coach from 2016-19.
