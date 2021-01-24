How to Watch Buccaneers and Packers in NFC Championship; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, meet in the playoffs for the first time on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

It's the 14th conference title game for Brady, who's won six Super Bowls in Tampa. It's the fifth for Rodgers, but his first at home.

The big key in any Green Bay playoff game, of course, is the weather. Temperatures are supposed to be in the 30-degree range, with light snow flurries that are supposed to end by game time. Weather shouldn't be a factor, because that's a darn nice day for Green Bay in late January.

But this is Tampa Bay, and it was 40 degree warmer when they left.

Here's how to watch the Green Bay Packers' game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers