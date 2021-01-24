How to Watch Buccaneers and Packers in NFC Championship; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Paths are crossing for two quarterback legends on Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
It's the 14th conference title game for Brady, who's won six Super Bowls in Tampa. It's the fifth for Rodgers, but his first at home.
The big key in any Green Bay playoff game, of course, is the weather. Temperatures are supposed to be in the 30-degree range, with light snow flurries that are supposed to end by game time. Weather shouldn't be a factor, because that's a darn nice day for Green Bay in late January.
But this is Tampa Bay, and it was 40 degree warmer when they left.
Here's how to watch the Green Bay Packers' game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
- WHAT: NFC Championship Game between the No. 5-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 1-seed Green Bay Packers in the NFC playoffs.
- WHEN: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
- POINT SPREAD: Green Bay was favored by 3.5 points on Sunday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website, but as of 1 p.m. ET, it had crept up to 4 pooints. An hour later, though, it was back down to 3 points with a lot of large late money coming in on the Bucs. The over/under was at 52.5, ticked up a notch to 53.
- TV: FOX
- Stream: FOXSports.com
- TV Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color). Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters).
- RECORDS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5, 8-2 on the road this season); Green Bay Packers (14-3, 8-1 at home this season)
- HOW THEY GOT HERE: Tampa Bay beat Washington 31-23 in the wild-card round and then upset the New Orleans Saints last week, winning 30-20 in the divisional round. The Packers, who had a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed, beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the divisional round.
- ALL-TIME SERIES: The Packers lead the series 33-22-1. The two teams used to be rivals in the old NFC Central division.
- LAST MEETING: The two teams met on Oct. 18 this year in Tampa, and the Buccaneers won easily, 38-10. Ronald Jones rushed for 113 yards for the Bucs and Tom Brady threw touchdown passes. It was Aaron Rodgers' only bad game of the year. He threw two interceptions in the loss and was sacked four times.
- COACHES: The Bucs are coached by Bruce Arians ... Matt LaFleur is in his second season with the Packers and has a 26-6 overall record and two NFC North division titles to his credit. He's 1-1 in the playoffs, beating Seattle in the divisional round before losing 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.