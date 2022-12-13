JUCO DB Tyrik McDaniel Commits To Indiana Football

Indiana football picked up its 10th commitment in the 2023 class on Tuesday with junior college defensive back transfer Tyrik McDaniel.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Defensive back Tyrik McDaniel announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Tuesday afternoon.

"With opportunity, comes preparation," McDaniel said in a Tweet. "Thank God for aligning me with my purpose. Will be signing December 21st."

He first committed to East Carolina, but re-opened his recruitment on Dec. 11. McDaniel visited Bloomington over the weekend and committed to Indiana on Tuesday.

McDaniel spent the 2022 season at Independence Community College in southeastern Kansas, where the Netflix documentary "Last Chance U" was filmed during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was a second-team all-conference selection at Independence, totaling 41 tackles, four pass breakups and five tackles. He was limited to five games due to a broken hand, and transfers to Indiana with three years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound McDaniel began his college career at Old Dominion University. He played in all 13 games at safety and special teams, but transferred after one season.

McDaniel played at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C. outside of Columbia, where he won four-straight South Carolina state championships. He was an all-state honoree as a senior and gradated Dutch Fork tied for the school record for most punt return touchdowns. The 247Sports Composite rankings had McDaniel a three-star recruit and the No. 132 athlete in the nation in the class of 2020.

McDaniel is the first transfer to commit to Indiana this offseason.