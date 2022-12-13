JUCO DB Tyrik McDaniel Commits To Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Defensive back Tyrik McDaniel announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Tuesday afternoon.
"With opportunity, comes preparation," McDaniel said in a Tweet. "Thank God for aligning me with my purpose. Will be signing December 21st."
He first committed to East Carolina, but re-opened his recruitment on Dec. 11. McDaniel visited Bloomington over the weekend and committed to Indiana on Tuesday.
McDaniel spent the 2022 season at Independence Community College in southeastern Kansas, where the Netflix documentary "Last Chance U" was filmed during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was a second-team all-conference selection at Independence, totaling 41 tackles, four pass breakups and five tackles. He was limited to five games due to a broken hand, and transfers to Indiana with three years of eligibility.
Read More
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound McDaniel began his college career at Old Dominion University. He played in all 13 games at safety and special teams, but transferred after one season.
McDaniel played at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C. outside of Columbia, where he won four-straight South Carolina state championships. He was an all-state honoree as a senior and gradated Dutch Fork tied for the school record for most punt return touchdowns. The 247Sports Composite rankings had McDaniel a three-star recruit and the No. 132 athlete in the nation in the class of 2020.
McDaniel is the first transfer to commit to Indiana this offseason.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL BREAKDOWN: The college football transfer portal is more prominent than ever this offseason, already surpassing 1,000 entries. Here's a full breakdown of where each Big Ten team stands. CLICK HERE
- IU KICKER CAMPBELL TRANSFERS TO TENNESSEE: Charles Campbell will play his last season of college football in his home state, transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. CLICK HERE
- MULLEN DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT: After four seasons at Indiana, first-team All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday. CLICK HERE