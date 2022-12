Big Ten Football Transfer Portal Breakdown

Less than a week into the college football transfer portal's official opening, there's already well over 1,000 players searching for new home. In the Big Ten, Maryland and Nebraska are tied for the most players in the transfer portal with 13, followed by Indiana at 11.

Back in August, the NCAA created two transfer portal windows for student-athletes wishing to change schools. The first is a 45-day period, which began on Dec. 5. The second window stretches from May 1 to May 15, allowing players to transfer after spring football practices. These restrictions do not apply to graduate transfers like Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17.

This offseason's transfer cycle is far from over, but here's a full breakdown of the Big Ten transfer portal landscape as of Dec. 8.

Michigan Wolverines

Outgoing:

Tight end Erick All, undecided

Tight end Louis Hansen, undecided

Quarterback Cade McNamara, transferring to Iowa

Incoming:

Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, transferring from Arizona State to Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes

Outgoing:

Kicker Parker Lewis, undecided

Safety Bryson Shaw, undecided

Safety Jaylen Johnson, undecided

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell, undecided

Penn State Nittany Lions

Outgoing:

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, undecided

Defensive lineman Rodney McGraw, undecided

Offensive lineman Maleek McNeil, undecided

Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr., undecided

Defensive lineman Davon Townley, undecided

Maryland Terrapins

Outgoing:

Defensive lineman Austin Fontaine, undecided

Linebacker Ahmad McCullough, undecided

Edge Tyler Baylor, undecided

Cornerback Shane Mosley, undecided

Tight end CJ Dippre, undecided

Tight end Weston Wolff, undecided

Cornerback Jayon Venerable, undecided

Offensive lineman Ja'Khi Green, undecided

Defensive lineman ZionAngelo Shockley, undecided

Linebacker Terrance Butler, transferring to Charlotte

Linebacker Kameron Blount, undecided

Safety Isaiah Hazel, undecided

Running back Challen Faamatau, undecided

Michigan State Spartans

Outgoing:

Edge Michael Fletcher, undecided

Defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory, undecided

Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt, undecided

Kicker Jack Stone, undecided

Safety Kobe Myers, undecided

Wide receiver Terry Lockett, undecided

Edge Chase Carter, undecided

Indiana Hoosiers

Outgoing:

Quarterback Jack Tuttle, undecided

Kicker Charles Campbell, transferring to Tennessee

Quarterback Grant Gremel, undecided

Running back Brett Wethington, undecided

Quarterback Connor Bazelak, undecided

Tight end AJ Barner, undecided

Linebacker Dasan McCullough, undecided

Cornerback Lem Watley-Neely, undecided

Wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett, undecided

Defensive lineman Richard Thomas, undecided

Running back Charlie Spegal, undecided

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Outgoing:

Defensive lineman Shawn Collins, undecided

Wide receiver Taj Harris, undecided

Wide receiver Shawn Munnerlyn, undecided

Wide receiver Joshua Youngblood, undecided

Linebacker Austin Dean, undecided

Tight end Matt Alaimo, undecided

Linebacker Khayri Banton, undecided

Purdue Boilermakers

Outgoing:

Tight end Kyle Bilodeau, undecided

Offensive lineman Spencer Holstege, undecided

Running back Kobe Lewis, undecided

Illinois Fighting Illini

Outgoing:

Cornerback DD Snyder, undecided

Wide receiver Daniel Edwards, undecided

Incoming:

Linebacker Nicario Harper, transferred from Louisville

Iowa Hawkeyes

Outgoing:

Quarterback Alex Padilla, undecided

Wide receiver Keagan Johnson, undecided

Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV, undecided

Offensive lineman Josh Volk, undecided

Cornerback Reggie Bracy, undecided

Running back Gavin Williams, undecided

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs, undecided

Cornerback Terry Roberts, undecided

Incoming:

Quarterback Cade McNamara, transferred from Michigan

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Outgoing:

Offensive lineman Cameron Jones, undecided

Cornerback Jalen Glaze, undecided

Cornerback Steven Ortiz, undecided

Edge Austin Booker, undecided

Defensive lineman Gage Keys, undecided

Safety Michael Dixon, undecided

Linebacker Braelen Oliver, undecided

Wisconsin Badgers

Outgoing:

Quarterback Deacon Hill, undecided

Offensive lineman Logan Brown, transferring to Kansas

Safety Titus Toler, undecided

Defensive lineman Tristan Monday, transferring to Arizona State

Quarterback Graham Mertz, undecided

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney, undecided

Cornerback Semar Melvin, undecided

Running back Isaac Guerendo, undecided

Tight end Jaylan Franklin, undecided

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Outgoing:

Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, undecided

Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, undecided

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, undecided

Offensive lineman Brant Banks, undecided

Wide receiver Kamonte Grimes, undecided

Cornerback Jaeden Gould, undecided

Defensive lineman Marquis Black, undecided

Defensive lineman Jailen Weaver, undecided

Offensive lineman Alex Conn, undecided

Edge Mosai Newsom, undecided

Linebacker Jimari Butler, undecided

Running back Jaquez Yant, undecided

Kicker Charlie Weinrich, undecided

Northwestern Wildcats

Outgoing:

Wide receiver Wayne Dennis, undecided

Wide receiver Malik Washington, undecided

Linebacker Wendell Davis, undecided

Safety Tyler Haskins, undecided

Cornerback A.J. Hampton, undecided

Defensive lineman Jordan Butler, undecided

Defensive lineman Austin Firestone, undecided

Edge Jason Gold, undecided