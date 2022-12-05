Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5, signaling the start of a chaotic offseason in college football. Graduate transfers were allowed to enter the portal earlier, and Indiana is expected to undergo significant roster changes after a 4-8 season in 2022.

Throughout the offseason, we will update this list with who's leaving the Indiana football program and which players coach Tom Allen brings in as replacements.

Jack Tuttle, quarterback: Played four seasons at Indiana and was a team captain in 2022. Started in place of injured Michael Penix Jr. in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss during the 2020 season. Transfers with one year of eligibility.

Charles Campbell, kicker: Played four seasons at Indiana after redshirting in 2018. Named to first-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media in 2020. Finished 39 for 51 on field goals and 73 for 73 on extra points. Transfers with one year of eligibility.

Grant Gremel, quarterback: Joined Indiana as a walk-on in 2019. He appeared in five games in 2021 and started in the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue. Transfers with two years of eligibility.

Lem Watley-Neely, cornerback: Played 10 games for Indiana in 2022 as a backup cornerback and made a career-high three tackles at Ohio State. Transfers with three years of eligibility.

Connor Bazelak, quarterback: Transferred from Missouri to Indiana before the 2022 season. Started nine games for the Hoosiers and completed 235-of-426 passes for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Transfers with two years of eligibility.

AJ Barner, tight end: Played in 30 games since his freshman year in 2020. He caught 14 passes as a backup to Peyton Hendershot and Matt Bjorson in 2021. Made 28 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but missed two games due to injury. Transfers with two years of eligibility.

Chris Keys, cornerback: Played in nine games and made two starts when Jaylin Williams was injured. Keys tore his ACL and missed most of the 2021 season. Made three tackles against Michigan and Maryland. Transfers with three years of eligibility.

Malachi Holt-Bennett, wide receiver: Played in 17 games since joining Indiana in 2021. He caught a career-high three passes for 50 yards against Purdue this year, and caught his lone touchdown against Minnesota in 2021. He was Indiana's third-highest ranked recruit in the class of 2021 behind Donaven McCulley and Jaquez Smith. Transfers with two years of eligibility.

Dasan McCullough, outside linebacker: Played in every game for Indiana as a true freshman, and made a career-high eight tackles against Rutgers. He tied with Lance Bryant for the team lead with four sacks, and was third among Hoosiers with 6.5 tackles for loss. McCullough was the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana football history, but he transfers after one season with three years of eligibility.

Randy Holtz, offensive lineman: Appeared in 11 games at guard and on special teams in 2022 after redshirting the 2021 season. He was the No. 14 prospect in Indiana out of Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. Transfers with three years of eligibility.

Incoming transfers:

None as of Dec. 5.

Departures due to NFL Draft or eligibility:

Jaylin Williams, cornerback: Named to second-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and received an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021. Williams was the team's active leader with six interceptions and made a career-high eight tackles against Idaho and Michigan State in 2022. Williams declared for the NFL Draft.

Bradley Jennings Jr., linebacker: Transferred from Miami (FL) to Indiana before the 2022 season. Tied for fifth on the team with 55 total tackles, and tied for fourth with 4.5 tackles for loss. He made a career-high 13 tackles against Michigan. Jennings declared for the NFL Draft.

Cam Jones, linebacker: Three-time team captain for the Hoosiers and graduates as the team's active leader in tackles with 208. He made at least 11 tackles in four of the first five games, but missed the final seven games of the season with a foot injury.

Devon Matthews, safety: Played in 50 total games as a Hoosier since 2018. Named third-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media and won Indiana's Ted Verlihay “Mental Attitude” Award in 2020. He was named Indiana's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2021 and was second on the team in career tackles with 202. Matthews declared for the NFL Draft.

Shaun Shivers, running back: Transferred from Auburn to Indiana before the 2022 season. Led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 592 yards and six touchdowns. His 75-yard touchdown against Michigan State was Indiana's longest offensive play of the season.

James Head Jr., defensive end: Played in 47 games for Indiana since 2018. He recorded 80 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks in his career. Head blocked a field goal against Michigan and Michigan State, which helped Indiana pull off a double-overtime win in East Lansing.

Luke Haggard, offensive tackle: Transferred from Santa Rosa Junior College to Indiana before the 2020 season and made 25 career starts. He earned Indiana's Chris Dal Sasso Award for Outstanding Lineman in 2021.

Demarcus Elliott, defensive line: Transferred from Garden City Community College to Indiana before the 2019 season. He received an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 when he made three sacks and five tackles for loss. Started 40 career games for the Hoosiers.

Parker Hanna, offensive tackle: Transferred from West Texas A&M to Indiana before the 2022 season. He made seven starts at right tackle and appeared in 11 games after starting right tackle Matthew Bedford tore his ACL in Week 1 against Illinois.

Bryant Fitzgerald, safety: Led all Hoosiers on the 2022 roster with 54 total appearances dating back to 2018 when he earned Indiana's Corby Davis Memorial Award for Outstanding Defensive Back. He was second on the team with 74 total tackles in 2022.

Chris Bradberry, offensive line: Transferred from Riverside City College to Indiana before the 2020 season, but did not see any game action.

Christian Harris, wide receiver: Transferred from College of DuPage to Indiana before the 2019 season and received Indiana's Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-On Player of the Year Award in 2020. Harris received a scholarship before the 2022 season and appeared in 26 total games on special teams.

Lance Bryant, defensive end: Played 52 total games and started his final 24 games at Indiana after redshirting the 2017 season. He ended his Hoosier career with two sacks against Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

D.J. Matthews Jr., wide receiver: Transferred from Florida State to Indiana before the 2021 season. Matthews returned a punt for a touchdown against Idaho and had his best game as a Hoosier against Cincinnati in 2021, totaling 148 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Matthews missed the rest of the 2021 season when he tore his ACL against Western Kentucky in Week 4. He dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the 2022 season, which limited him to eight games, 23 catches, 224 yards and two touchdowns. Matthews declared for the NFL Draft.

Jonathan Haynes, safety: Transferred from Ole Miss to Indiana before the 2021 season and appeared in 14 games across two seasons. Haynes made a career-high 12 tackles and an interception in his first start in the Hoosiers' win at Michigan State.