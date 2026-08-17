Indiana's "5-for-5" Returners Turned the Defensive Line Into the Best Group in America

After Indiana's Twitter account announced that Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt were officially rejoining the team and set to take advantage of the new "5-for-5" ruling, something else became all but official.



The nation's best defensive line resides in Bloomington.



It shouldn't even really be up for debate, but just in case you need a little convincing of that new reality, let's dive in.

IU had already reloaded on the defensive front in the portal

The irony is that both Daley and Wyatt suffered season-ending injuries in 2025, and they weren't even part of the dominant postseason run. So IU had already successfully replaced a duo that had a combined 27 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

But the offseason moves reflected that Curt Cignetti and Co. had another plan to replace those edge-rushers (along with captain Mikail Kamara) in 2026.

Kansas State transfer Chiddi Obiazor was an honorable mention All-Conference player after finishing with 30 pressures, 19 quarterback hurries, and 10 quarterback hits in his first season as a starter.



His teammate, Tobi Osunsanmi, had extremely similar production in his last full season in 2024 and was sidelined halfway through 2025 with a season-ending knee injury.

On top of that, IU added Notre Dame transfer Josh Burnham, who was third on the team in both tackles for loss (6) and sacks (3.5) last year and had a pair of sacks against Ohio State in the national championship the previous season.



IU's biggest problem on the defensive line might be figuring out who gets which number.

Stephen Daley is going to have to work out a deal with Josh Burnham or he's going to need a new number #iufb pic.twitter.com/cxaPFUGlaA — Hoosier Review (@Hoosier_Review) August 5, 2026

To recap, that's three veteran impact transfers who all lined up as defensive ends and produced at the Power Conference level.



That's with a group that was already anchored in the middle by preseason All-American Tyrique Tucker, AKA the last of the James Madison transfers.



Oh, and then there was also returning starter Mario Landino, who finished No. 6 among interior defenders with 32 pressures while also playing a monumental role in IU posting the No. 2 run defense in FBS In 2025.

That type of returning production on the interior alone would've been a dream for any defensive coordinator to build around, much less a returning Broyles Award winner like Bryant Haines.



But IU's additions off the edge have taken this to a new level.

There are two all-important stats that are hard to ignore

With Daley and Wyatt returning, IU will bring back its top-five leaders in sacks and five of its top six leaders in TFLs.



Just in case you forgot, IU led FBS with 129 TFLs last year, and did so without the aid of those aforementioned transfers. It would've been even more if not for the late-season injuries to Daley and Wyatt. Projecting any non-IU team to lead FBS in that category would be foolish.

Shoot, I picked Oregon to win the Big Ten and national championship in large part because of how experienced that group is in the front seven. The Ducks are loaded up front on Dan Lanning's defense.

Are they more loaded than IU? Not anymore.



That's no disrespect to preseason All-American A'Mauri Washington and that unit, but any sort of tie should be broken with what IU did to Oregon in both of those pivotal games last year. It held the Ducks to 3.1 yards per carry without a rushing score on 56 attempts.

The casual college football fan is probably expecting IU to take a significant step back, and somewhat understandably so. If they haven't been paying attention, they'll default to the logic that IU caught lightning in a bottle with its 2025 team.

But that logic will get thrown out the window once it's clear that IU's defense is still a step ahead of everyone else. It has the ability to withstand injury and make another deep run.



To say that IU's defensive line — thanks to a pair of late "5-for-5" additions — will be the strength of the team is an understatement.



The better question now might be whether anyone will have a unit as reliable as IU's defensive front.



Don't be surprised if that answer is a resounding "yes."