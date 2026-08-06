2026 Indiana Football Position Preview: Defensive End and Edge Rushers

The defensive front was amazing in Indiana's 2025 national championship season, and it's not about to take a step back.



Here's the scary part - it might be even better.

The Indiana Defensive Front Reloaded and Improved

Defensive line coaches Buddha Williams and Pat Kuntz have assembled one of the deeper and more talented lines in the entire country.



Indiana looks well-positioned to bring havoc on opposing backfields this season as the line sets the tone for Bryant Haines’ dominant defense.

Defensive end, or EDGE, was restocked via the transfer portal as the coaching staff brought in three players who are expected to be key contributors: Chiddi Obiazor, Tobi Osunsanmi and Joshua Burnham.



The first two players are joining after playing at Kansas State, while Burnham followed in the footsteps of Pat Coogan and migrated from South Bend after playing for Notre Dame.

IU’s defensive scheme relies on strongside defensive ends and a hybrid position called “Stud”.



Players can, and will, shift and play both spots, but in general, the bigger and heavier individuals will line up as strong-side ends while the Stud is manned by the slightly lighter players.



The surprise return of fifth-year senior Stephen Daley, thanks to a recent court ruling, leaves the defensive end position as loaded as any IU position group in recent memory.

Opposing Quarterback's Nightmare

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines must feel like a kid in a candy store with a plethora of choices laid out in front of him.



Daley, if he proves to be fully healthy during the season, had an 8% pressure rate in 2025 and earned multiple postseason awards as he led the nation in Tackles For Loss despite not playing a full-time role until the second half of the campaign.



Daley will now be in a rotation with all 6’5” and 270-plus pounds of Chiddi Obiazor. Obiazor brings impressive size to the position, and he produced a 6% pressure rate last season for the Wildcats.

His size gives IU the flexibility to move him inside, and the addition of Daley could see situations where the Hoosiers pair Mario Landino on the interior with Chiddi Obiazor while Daley or Josh Burnham play on the edge.



Speaking of Burnham, he produced an 8% pressure rate on 235 snaps for the Fighting Irish in 2025 and believes he is capable of a breakout campaign with a larger opportunity.

Daley, Obiazor and Burnham should grab the majority of snaps at defensive end and give the Hoosiers a fearsome trio.



Beyond those three, IU can mix in young players like Tyrone Burrus, Keishaun Calhoun and true freshman Ronelle Johnson plus All-American Mario Landino is very capable of sliding to the edge.

Versatile Stud Position is Loaded Too

Bryant Haines likes to have at least one of his defensive linemen capable of moving around and dropping into coverage.



Players at this position have to be athletic enough to cover the flat while also being quick enough and strong enough to be a menace as a pass rusher.

Kellan Wyatt looked like an All-American at Stud before he was lost for the season, and the Hoosiers slid Mikail Kamara back to Stud while rotating in the emerging Daniel Ndukwe.



There are rumors that Kellan Wyatt will be returning for another season, and he would make a very talented group even better.

Until that becomes official, IU will rely on Kansas State transfer Tobi Osunsanmi and junior Daniel Ndukwe.



Osunsanmi had four sacks in 5.5 games for the Kansas State Wildcats before an injury ended his 2025 campaign, and he has an incredibly unique skill set. He started his career at Kansas State as a safety but kept on growing and was moved to defensive end.



His coverage grade of 73.5 (Pro Football Focus) is absurd for a man of his size, and he seems tailor-made for the requirements of the Stud position.

Discuss Indiana's defensive line, Stephen Daley's return, and more at Hoosier Huddle!



Daniel Ndukwe has shined every time he has had the chance to play, whether that is on special teams or at Stud. Ndukwe is now a junior and should be more acclimated to the coverage responsibilities of this position.



Some improvement in that area would help take his game to the next level because there’s no question he can get after opposing quarterbacks. If Wyatt does indeed return, that trio at Stud will be unbelievably difficult for offensive coordinators to try and deal with.

There won’t be very many snaps available after those three players, but young players like Quentin Clark, a converted linebacker, plus Triston Abram and Kevontay Hugan give the Hoosiers capable depth.



Indiana’s defensive ends were a strength heading into fall camp, and the addition of Stephen Daley (plus the rumored addition of Kellan Wyatt) turns this into one of the best position groups in the entire country.



