Indiana Adds Grad Transfer Tight End from South Alabama

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced Wednesday that tight end Khameron Taylor will join the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer from the University of South Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder from Alachua, Fla., earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies in May 2020.



"We are really excited about adding Kham to our program," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "He brings experience to the tight end room. Other than Peyton Hendershot, we have a young group that needs some depth. Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team."



Taylor, who has one year of eligibility remaining, started all nine games that he played in during the 2019 season, and he posted two catches for 18 yards with a 13-yard touchdown at Nebraska. He was named a captain for the Louisiana-Monroe game.



Overall, Taylor appeared in 24 contests with 14 starts for the Jaguars. He caught five passes for 67 yards in 2018, and added three kickoff returns for 23 yards.



Taylor did not see any action during the 2016 season after he earned three letters in football and four letters in basketball at Santa Fe High School in Florida. He also finished fifth in the shot put at the state Class 2A outdoor track meet as a senior.



Born on Dec. 16, 1997, in Gainesville, Fla., Taylor is the son of Charmaine and Larry Taylor. Out of high school, he was recruited by Florida, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Duke, Arizona, South Florida, Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic as well

Related Indiana football stories