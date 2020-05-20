HoosiersNow
Indiana Adds Grad Transfer Tight End from South Alabama

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced Wednesday that tight end Khameron Taylor will join the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer from the University of South Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder from Alachua, Fla., earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies in May 2020.

"We are really excited about adding Kham to our program," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "He brings experience to the tight end room. Other than Peyton Hendershot, we have a young group that needs some depth. Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team."

Taylor, who has one year of eligibility remaining, started all nine games that he played in during the 2019 season, and he posted two catches for 18 yards with a 13-yard touchdown at Nebraska. He was named a captain for the Louisiana-Monroe game.

Overall, Taylor appeared in 24 contests with 14 starts for the Jaguars. He caught five passes for 67 yards in 2018, and added three kickoff returns for 23 yards.

Taylor did not see any action during the 2016 season after he earned three letters in football and four letters in basketball at Santa Fe High School in Florida. He also finished fifth in the shot put at the state Class 2A outdoor track meet as a senior.

Born on Dec. 16, 1997, in Gainesville, Fla., Taylor is the son of Charmaine and Larry Taylor. Out of high school, he was  recruited by Florida, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Duke, Arizona, South Florida, Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic as well

Related Indiana football stories

  • HOOSIERS SIGN PUNTER: Rugby player James Evans from New Zealand has signed with Indiana, another pick up from Down Under. CLICK HERE
  • JONES WINS LEO AWARD: Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones was chosen as the winner of the prestigious LEO Award. CLICK HERE
Breaking News: 5-Star Guard Khristian Lander Officially in Indiana's 2020 Class

Five-star point guard Khristian Lander had concluded his classwork at Evansville Reitz and will enroll at Indiana this summer to join the class of 2020.

Tom Brew

Last 'Last Dance': The 10 Best Tweets After Conclusion of Greatest Documentary Ever

Sunday nights during the quarantine have been all about "The Last Dance,'' and the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls ended last night. Twitter nailed it, of course, and here's the best of the best.

Tom Brew

Good Day for Hoosiers, Who Get Commitment from Punter James Evans

James Evans is an Aussie Rules football player from Auckland, New Zealand who has never played American football before, but is part of a successful ProKick Australia program that's placed dozens of kicker on college football teams.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana WR Cody Latimer Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Cody Latimer, a former Indiana receiver who has spent the last six years in the NFL, was arrested Saturday on multiple felony charges, including assault and the illegal discharge of a firearm.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily: Tom Izzo Defends Matt Painter, Worries About NCAA Transfer Changes

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo defended Matt Painter on Friday during an interview with Dan Dakich in Indianapolis, and also expressed concerns about new transfer rules that are being discussed.

Tom Brew

Conference Commissioners Weigh in on How to Start College Football Season

From newfound optimism to a drop-dead date to potential conference home-and-homes, commissioners shed light on the ongoing conversation around a 2020 college football season.

Tom Brew

Linebacker Reakwon Jones Wins LEO Award at Indiana's Virtual Banquet

Reakwon Jones wins the LEO award and former high school teammates Whop Philyor and Micah McFadden were named Indiana's offensive and defensive MVP's during the team's virtual banquet.

Tom Brew

Purdue's Matt Painter Rips Into Transfers as They Head Out The Door

Purdue coach Matt Painter didn't think that Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern worked hard enough to earn more playing time, but leaving wasn't a smart decision, either.

Tom Brew

Cassondra Wilson Family Gets $30,000 Donation from California Philanthropist

The mother of Indiana football player Cam Wilson was murdered over the weekend, leaving behind three children. More than 700 people have made donations thus far on a GoFundMe page.

Tom Brew

Wilson Memorial Fund tops $35,000 in First 24 Hours

Cassondra Wilson was murdered over the weekend in Columbus, Ind., leaving behind three children. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family, and it has topped $35,000 already.

Tom Brew