3 Instant Takeaways as Indiana Dominates Alabama in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Kaelon Black stood in the Rose Bowl Stadium's south endzone, staring into the stands and waving his right hand while absorbing the sea of Indiana football fans basking in the knockout punch he'd just thrown at Alabama.



For a moment, the Crimson Tide had a gasp of air left in them. They'd scored their first points 42 minutes into Thursday's Rose Bowl after kicker Conor Talty's 28-yard field goal, and they'd stopped a pair of Indiana runs to prompt a 3rd and 8.



Four plays later, Black burst through Alabama's front seven and won a 25-yard footrace to the endzone, pushing the Hoosiers' lead to four possessions early in the fourth quarter.



With his punctuating run, Black pulled the Crimson Tide off life support — and pushed the Hoosiers into the College Football Playoff semifinals.



Three Instant Takeaways From Indiana’s Rose Bowl Rout of Alabama

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Roman Hemby (1) celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images



No. 1 Indiana football (14-0) cruised past No. 9 Alabama (11-4), earning a 38-3 victory Thursday afternoon on Spieker Field at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.



Here are three takeaways from the Hoosiers' first bowl victory since 1991.

Indiana sends SEC statement in dominant performance

Just under one week before kickoff, Indiana left tackle Carter Smith told reporters, "SEC ball, they like to talk it up a lot." Alabama downplayed the significance of Thursday's game from a conference pride perspective, but the Hoosiers, whether or not they'd admit it, needed to slay an SEC dragon.

Indiana hadn't yet played an SEC team in coach Curt Cignetti's two seasons. Cignetti threw a jab at the conference at Big Ten Media Days in July, noting he may adopt the SEC's non-conference scheduling philosophy after mentioning much of the Hoosiers' public disdain last season came from the south.

There was, for all intents and purposes, a statement for Indiana to make Thursday. The Hoosiers made their point, perhaps as loud and clear as the cheers when they took the field and the boos when Alabama paraded onto the sideline across from them.

Score aside, Indiana dominated Alabama. The Hoosiers collected <> total yards, including <> yards on the ground, while holding the Crimson Tide to <> yards from scrimmage.

Indiana running backs Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby stole the show behind an offensive line that paved sizable rushing lanes and created significant movement. Black rushed <> times for <> yards and one touchdown, while Hemby turned <> carries into <> yards and another score.

Indiana defense suffocates Ty Simpson, Alabama offense

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a rushing game outside the top 100 nationally facing an Indiana defense ranked in the top five in rushing yards allowed, the Crimson Tide entered Pasadena needing quarterback Ty Simpson to play at a high level.



By the second drive of the third quarter, he wasn't playing at all.

Alabama, be it for performance or due to injury after a few big hits, removed Simpson and replaced him with redshirt sophomore Austin Mack. Simpson finished 12-for-16 passing for 67 yards and no touchdowns. He was Alabama's leading rusher with three carries for 17 yards, though he lost a consequential fumble in the second quarter after a significant hit from cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

Mack didn't fare much better, going 11-for-16 passing for 103 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and he guided the Crimson Tide to their lone scoring drive.

Indiana collected three sacks, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three pass breakups in a dominant defensive performance.

Alabama also failed to defeat the notion coming in that it wouldn't be able to run the ball. The Crimson Tide mustered only 23 yards on 17 carries, a stark contrast to the Hoosiers' dominant afternoon on the ground.

Hoosiers 2 wins away from national championship — and should be favorites

Indiana has been unafraid to speak of national championship aspirations, and as the No. 1 seed, it entered as a legitimate title contender. But the Hoosiers weren't a popular choice to be the national champion.



With Thursday's domination, Indiana gave pundits plenty of reason to reconsider their choices.



The Hoosiers are now two wins away from winning the first national title in program history. They'll face No. 5 Oregon on Jan. 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.