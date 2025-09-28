Indiana Climbs in AP Poll After Iowa Win - But How High?
Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) put together a solid encore performance in Week 5 against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten), following the Week 4 63-10 blasting of then-No. 9 Illinois. The Hoosiers went into Iowa City, facing a typical, defensive-minded Hawkeyes squad, and ultimately escaped with a 20-15 victory to maintain their untarnished record.
Arguably, Curt Cignetti’s team was already deserving of a top-10 spot in the AP poll ahead of the Iowa contest, but undoubtedly are following the triumph. That notion was reflected in the latest AP poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
Where did Indiana land in the latest AP poll?
The Hoosiers climbed from No. 11 to No. 8, entering the top ten for the first time in 2025, yet still trail three Big Ten clubs in No. 7 Penn State, No. 2 Oregon and No. 1 Ohio State.
Which teams did the Hoosiers jump in the poll?
Indiana surged past Texas (now No. 9), Georgia (now No. 12), LSU (now No. 13), and Florida State (now No. 18), while Ole Miss climbed above the Hoosiers, all the way up to No. 4, following its win over LSU.
Is Indiana’s AP ranking fair?
Ole Miss sliding up nine spots in the poll is perhaps a bit of an overreaction for a win at home, but one could still make a valid point for the Rebels to be above the Hoosiers, and vice versa.
Aside from that, Indiana appears to be in the perfect spot. Sure, the Hoosiers may deserve to be ahead of Penn State, but the Nittany Lions’ sole blemish is Saturday's double-overtime loss to No. 2 Oregon – although the contest did take place at Happy Valley.
And, regardless, Indiana gets a shot against both Oregon (October 11) and Penn State (November 8), and a prime opportunity to prove itself under the brightest lights, considering both games come on the road.
At the end of the day, the AP poll is just one measuring stick – and one that holds inherently less value than the College Football Playoff rankings. And since the first official CFP rankings won’t be released until November 4th, the Hoosiers have more than enough time to enhance their resume, and climb even higher in the college football world.
Every Big Ten team in the Week 6 AP poll
No. 22 Illinois
No. 20 Michigan
No. 8 Indiana
No. 7 Penn State
No. 2 Oregon
No. 1 Ohio State