It will be another marquee matchup when the Indiana Hoosiers head to the Big House to take on the Michigan Wolverines. IU is looking to it's stars to rebound after a loss, while Michigan will be starting a true freshman at quarterback, but has plenty of skill on offense.

Passing Leaders

Indiana: Josh Hoover (108-169, 1,660 yards, 18 TDs, 0 INTs)

Michigan: Bryce Underwood (72-124, 924 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs)



Indiana's Josh Hoover has struggled with accuracy the last couple of weeks, but still has yet to throw an interception. That effort to be perfect may be a reason why his throws are off as he is trying too hard to not throw an interception.



Bryce Underwood will be benched in favor of Tommy Carr, a true freshman with just nine pass attempts on the season. Carr led the Wolverines to a win over Penn State last week in relief.

Rushing Leaders

Indiana: Turbo Richard (87 carries, 643 yards, 6 TDs)

Michigan: Jordan Marshall (69 carries, 293 yards 4 TDs)

The Hoosier rushing attack has hit a wall, one they seem willing to keep running into as well. Khobie Martin returns to the lineup this week and could give that group a boost with his speed and ability to get outside.



Michigan's offense has not been successful running the ball in 2026, as none of their main backs are averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry. Carr's insertion into the lineup could help the run game, as the defense will have to account for his legs as well.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) reacts after an incomplete pass reception during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiving Leaders

Indiana: Charlie Becker (39 receptions, 694 yards, 8 TDs)

Michigan: JJ Buchanan (27 receptions, 482 yards, 4 TDs)



Indiana is on pace to have two 1,000-yard receivers in 2026. The program hasn't seen that mark reached since 2019 (Whop Philyor 1,002). Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh make a dynamic duo, but there still seems to be meat left on the bones in Indiana's passing attack.



JJ Buchanan is a great receiver and instantly became Michigan's go-to receiver after transferring from Utah. However, the passing game has been bad, and he has not been as effective as he could be.

Tackles Leaders

Indiana: Isaiah Jones (52 total Tackles, 30 solo, 1 TFL, 1 INT)

Michigan Troy Bowles (52 total tackles, 30 solo, 1 INT)



Jones is Indiana's green dot player and captain of the defense. His 50 tackles look great on paper, but he has not created the havoc that IU got from the linebacker position like they did last year. Much of that is due to Indiana just not blitz often and letting their defensive line get after the quarterback.



Bowles leads a nasty Michigan defense that will look to slow down the Hoosier offense, which has not scored more than 30 points in three of the last four games.