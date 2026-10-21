What Kyle Whittingham Said About Indiana Ahead Of Clash vs Michigan

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham had plenty of praise for Indiana during his weekly press conference on Monday ahead of Saturday's matchup between the Wolverines and the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor.



Here's what Whittingham had to say about Indiana ahead of Saturday's clash.

Whittingham has high praise for Indiana

Whittingham didn't hold back when discussing what Curt Cignetti has built in Bloomington.



"Wow. They're a good football team, I'll just say," Whittingham said. "They have all my respect. Coach Cignetti has done a phenomenal job there."

Whittingham pointed to Indiana's balance offensively, veteran presence along both lines of scrimmage, and ability to take care of the football as reasons for its success.



"They're doing it exactly how we want to do it," Whittingham said.

That's significant praise from a coach who has built his reputation over the years on physical, disciplined football. It's also a reflection of how dramatically the perception of Indiana's program has changed under Cignetti.

Tommy Carr expected to start against Indiana

Michigan appears to have its answer at quarterback.



After declining to reveal his starter during Monday's press conference, Whittingham and the Wolverines are reportedly turning to freshman Tommy Carr over Bryce Underwood for Saturday's matchup.

Carr replaced Underwood at halftime against Penn State and helped spark Michigan's comeback victory.



"Tommy is a very good runner. He's deceptively fast," Whittingham said. "He's a real smooth guy and very efficient with his style."

Whittingham also praised Carr's preparation and football intelligence, expressing confidence in the freshman's ability to handle the offense.

For Indiana, Carr's mobility presents another challenge for a defense that has occasionally struggled to contain running quarterbacks this season. The Hoosiers will now have to prepare for a freshman making his first collegiate start, but one who already showed he can provide a spark to Michigan's offense.

Indiana's turnover streak catches Whittingham's attention

Perhaps nothing impressed Whittingham more than Indiana's ability to avoid costly mistakes.



Whittingham pointed to the Hoosiers' streak of 31 consecutive games without losing the turnover battle, something he described as almost unheard of.

"They do not beat themselves," Whittingham said. "They do a great job of eliminating bad football and playing solid across the board."



It's an especially important point given Michigan's reliance on turnovers in its comeback win over Penn State. The Wolverines forced three second-half turnovers, which Whittingham acknowledged were instrumental in the win.



Indiana, meanwhile, has built much of its success under Cignetti on protecting the football and capitalizing on opponents' mistakes.

Indiana's receivers present Michigan's biggest test yet

Whittingham acknowledged the challenge his secondary faces against Indiana's passing attack, particularly receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh.



"No doubt, this will be the biggest test for the secondary to this point in the season," Whittingham said during his radio show Monday. "Those receivers are terrific."

Whittingham specifically emphasized the duo's size and ability to win contested catches, an area Michigan has struggled with at times.



The matchup becomes even more intriguing given Michigan's injury concerns in the secondary, with cornerback Jyaire Hill and safety Rod Moore Jr. both leaving the Penn State game early.

After facing Ohio State's talented secondary last weekend, Indiana's receivers will encounter another challenging matchup in Ann Arbor. Whether Michigan can defend them without committing costly penalties, as they did against Penn State, will be worth watching.

Whittingham impressed with Indiana's running backs

Indiana's passing game wasn't the only part of its offense that caught Whittingham's attention.



"The running backs are probably the best — well, I don't think probably; they are the best backs we've seen this year," Whittingham said.

He also praised Indiana's offensive line and its ability to consistently generate production on the ground.



That makes for an interesting matchup considering Indiana's recent struggles running the football. The Hoosiers managed just 66 rushing yards against Nebraska before encountering another difficult defensive front against Ohio State.

Michigan's defense has been among the nation's best at limiting opposing offenses, but Whittingham clearly isn't overlooking the threat Indiana presents on the ground.



For the Hoosiers, establishing a more consistent rushing attack could be especially important after their recent struggles to do so.