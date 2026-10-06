Indiana at Nebraska: Weather Forecast for Week 6

The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0, 2-0) on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday in Lincoln. The temperatures will feel more like July than October when the game kicks off at 12 pm ET.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Weather Forecast

After two weeks of absolutely beautiful fall weather, the Hoosiers and their fans will be under the hot sun again on Saturday at Nebraska. The early week forecast for Lincoln on Saturday is for high temperatures around 88 degrees.



The wind could be a factor, with expected speeds of 15-25 miles per hour. There is virtually no chance of rain, and the hottest temperatures for the game will come in the second half.

Breezes Could Play A Factor

The forecast is calling for steady winds at 15-25 MPH and they could play a major factor for Saturday's game, especially on special teams.



Nebraska still has issues with their kicking game as Kyle Cunanan has missed three of his six field goal attempts as well as an extra point. Indiana's usually reliable Nico Radicic missed an extra point, his first in 170 attempts, and a short field goal in last week's win at Rutgers.



The punt game could also be affected as the wind can hold them up or give the ball an extra boost. Indiana has muffed two punts and a kickoff this season and dealing with the wind could be tricky.

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers kicker Nico Radicic (15) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additional Game Notes For Indiana-Nebraska

This is the 24th all-time meeting between Indiana and Nebraska, with the Hoosiers leading 11-9-3. The two programs have split their four games as conference foes, with Nebraska winning in 2016 and 2022 and the Hoosiers coming out victorious in 2019 and 2024.

The Hoosiers' win streak hit 21 games after defeating Rutgers last Saturday. That winning streak is the longest nationally since Georgia won 29 consecutive games from 2021-23 and the longest in the Big Ten since Ohio State (23) from 2013-14.

The Hoosier offense showed off their diverse arsenal of weapons last week as IU became the first Big Ten team since at least 1995 with two 100-yard rushers and two 100-yard receivers in a conference game: Turbo Richard (204 yards rushing) & Lee Beebe Jr. (122) and Charlie Becker (107 yards receiving) & Nick Marsh (120).

Both teams enter the game at 5-0 and are two of just 15 undefeated teams left in the country. Saturday will be Indiana's third game on FOX this season; IU is 2-0 in those games.