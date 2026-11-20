Grant Wilson might truly still believe that it's Josh Hoover's team, but he's earned the right to be Indiana's QB1.



I'd argue that was cemented in the second half against Minnesota, wherein Wilson relieved the ineffective Hoover and led a comeback that resulted in a wild overtime victory. Wilson's performance against USC in his first start at IU only solidified that.



As Wilson heads into his second start for the Hoosiers on Saturday at Washington, it's fair to say that there's room for improvement.

There are 3 things that Grant Wilson can improve in start No. 2

And for what it's worth, that's not just as simple as "play mistake-free football." Duh. That's not realistic. What is realistic? Let's dig into that.

3. Charlie Becker can't have 2 targets in the first 56 minutes of any competitive game

I know, I know. He had the late-game heroics against Minnesota and the dagger touchdown that put an exclamation point on IU's victory against USC.



You saw him shred press coverage, high-point the football and somehow maintain his balance enough to get into the end zone in the final minutes of a one-score game. That play was the complete Becker package.

Charlie Becker doesn’t mess around on his releases.



He just wins. pic.twitter.com/zbMALkhjjF — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 15, 2026

Now imagine watching someone make a play like that and knowing that he only had two targets in the first 56 minutes.



It'd be one thing if Becker struggled with drops or contested catches. Those guys are often tougher to manufacture touches for than what the casual fan would think.

Becker, of course, is the polar opposite of that. Not only was that aforementioned game-sealing grab his 11th contested catch of the year, but he's also second among FBS players with most targets (81) without a drop. Even if he's getting bracketed, he gives you a chance.



The only time that a Becker target yielded an interception was, ironically enough, when Hoover's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage late in the first half against Minnesota. That's what led to Wilson entering the game.

Wilson's clutch throws to Becker suggests there's clearly trust between the two. Becker was targeted seven times after Wilson came into the Minnesota game, so they at least have some rapport established, even if they don't exactly have a ton of practice reps together yet.



Still, though. Becker could've ended that game a whole lot earlier than he did.

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2. Let's see the designed run game again with Wilson

I'm not saying that Wilson needs to be treated like Tim Tebow. I am, however, saying that he needs 4-5 designed runs per game and not the one designed run that he got in the USC start.



Wilson has shown an ability to make smart decisions in the plus-one run game throughout his career that makes you think, at the very least, he can stay ahead of the sticks. He's got five designed runs this year, and two of them went for at least 18 yards.

Should Indiana start Grant Wilson??



To me, the main case for Wilson is how his legs open up the offense so much more… it’s got a little Mendoza!! pic.twitter.com/53RmFPc1gc — Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) November 5, 2026

This is someone who had 592 rushing yards on 7.2 yards per carry the last time he was a full-time starter at the FBS level. Of those 592 yards with his legs, 364 of them came on designed runs.



It's an element of the IU offense that was non-existent with Hoover, especially after he got hurt.



That's the other thing that's worth keeping in mind. If Hoover is indeed healthy again — he didn't have an injury designation for the USC game — then that's all the more reason why Curt Cignetti and Mike Shanahan need to be willing to rely on Wilson's legs.



Injuries have meant that IU's backfield has been a revolving door that's been more about flying by the seat of its pants than having a consistent go-to option. Khobie Martin's fresh legs showed up at the perfect time vs. USC.



Adding Wilson to the mix could stabilize it in ways that we haven't seen for prolonged stretches this season.

4️⃣3️⃣-yd touchdown for @IndianaFootball's Grant Wilson 🙌



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/m9OBxySzIc — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2026

1. IU needs to find an intermediate passing game with Wilson ASAP

It's a small sample size, but a 46.2% adjusted completion percentage with 3 turnover-worthy plays in that area of the field (10-19 yards beyond the line of scrimmage) won't cut it. Wilson actually has more downfield (20-plus yards) completions (8) than intermediate completions (6) in 2026.



Don't get it twisted. If you could pick one area of the field to have more success in, it's downfield. Duh. I'd argue that Hoover, who plummeted as a downfield thrower in Big Ten play, getting benched in favor of Wilson illustrates why that's the case.

But Wilson already has more turnover-worthy plays on 13 throws in the intermediate range than Hoover had on 194 total attempts in 2026. That issue was a significant reason why Wilson spent 2.5 seasons holding a clipboard after he had a 50.7% adjusted completion percentage in the intermediate range for Old Dominion the last time that he was a starter in 2023.



That might not ever be a strength of Wilson's, but that can't continue to be such an obvious weakness.

It definitely can't continue on the road against an opportunistic Washington defense that ranks tied for No. 7 in FBS with 13 interceptions.



If there's one thing that we know about Cignetti, it's that he doesn't tolerate turning the football over. IU has as many multi-turnover games in the last four contests (2) as it had in the first 2.5 seasons of the Cignetti era.

Some might suggest that Wilson's lone task is being a game manager, and given the continued success of the championship-caliber IU defense, there's plenty of truth in that. But given how much IU has played with fire in 2026, it's also fair to suggest that he'll need to make big-time throws when it counts.



Through six quarters running IU's offense, Wilson has checked that box.



He can check even more on Saturday.