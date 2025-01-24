Indiana Athletics Announces Additional Details On Football Season Ticket Plan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana athletics has announced additional details on its plan for 2025 season football tickets in an email to season ticket holders.
Hoosiers On SI obtained a copy of the email sent Thursday, and most prominent in it was the plan to re-seat season ticket holders.
Those who purchase season tickets in the window before March 31 will later be asked to choose their seats in May.
“For the first time in three years, we are doing a full stadium re-seat, and we will use the IU Athletics Prior Point Systems to fulfill seat location opportunities and requests,” the email stated.
Indiana announced its plan to institute a Personal Seat Donation program on Wednesday. Season ticket holders will pay for a Personal Seat Donation in addition to the price of the ticket.
“This change is not only part of our efforts to drive revenue in the rapidly-changing world of intercollegiate athletics, but also is consistent with what a large majority of Big Ten (and other Power-4 conference) institutions utilize for their football tickets,” the email said.
The revenue generated from the Personal Seat Donations will support the Student-Athlete Scholarship fund. The revenue generated by Personal Seat Donations will not count toward the annual giving level for the IU Varsity Club, but priority points will be received for the donation if a season-ticket buyer is a current Varsity Club member.
Here is breakdown of the pricing tiers for Indiana football season tickets:
• Tier 1 - $476 per ticket, $250 Personal Seat Donation, Total Price $726 – Tier 1 is located in the middle of Memorial Stadium in Sections 6-8 on the west side and in Sections 25-27 on the east side. This does not include the lower portion of the east side of the stadium, which will be part of the new East Side Club for premium seating.
• Tier 2 - $441 per ticket, $200 Personal Seat Donation, Total Price $641 – Tier 2 is located in Sections 4-5 and 9-12 on the west side and Sections 23-24 and 28-29 on the east side. There is also Tier 2 seating above the Tier 1 seating in Sections 6-8 and 25-27.
• Tier 3 - $406 per ticket, $150 Personal Seat Donation, Total Price $556 – Tier 3 is located in Sections 2-12 and Sections 106-108 on the west side and in Sections 23-25 and 28-31 on the east side. Tier 3 tickets on the west side are tiered by row above Tiers 1-2 depending on the section.
• Tier 4 - $343 per ticket, $75 Personal Seat Donation, Total Price $418 – Tier 4 is located in Sections 1-9 and 104-105 and 109-110 on the west side and in Sections 30-32 on the west side. Tier 4 seats on the west side are tiered by row above Tiers 1-3 depending on the section.
• Tier 5 - $280 per ticket, no Personal Seat Donation, Total Price $280 – Tier 5 is located in Sections 101-112 on the west side of the stadium.
• Premium Seating is available through the IU Varsity Club and is located in Sections 15-17, the East Side Club in Sections 25-27, the Excellence Academy, Henke Hall of Champions and the Press Box.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA ANNOUNCES PERSONAL SEAT DONATION PLAN: Indiana will require a Personal Seat Donation for most of its football season tickets in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- TOO EARLY TOP 25s LACK FAITH IN HOOSIERS: Indiana is expected to finish lower in the polls than they did in 2024 and was left out of some "too early" Top 25s entirely. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA FINISHES IN NO. 10 SPOT: Indiana was ranked No. 10 in the final AP football poll for the 2024 season. CLICK HERE.