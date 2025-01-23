Indiana Athletics Announces Seat Donation Program For Football Season Ticket Holders
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sweeping changes have been nonstop in college athletics since the late 2010s, and perhaps the most impactful change of all is expected to become a reality starting with the 2025-26 athletic season.
In May 2024, as part of the settlement in the House vs. NCAA filed in 2020, the NCAA and its institutions agreed to a revenue-sharing model that will allow athletes to receive income directly from universities that make income from college athletics.
The House settlement is expected to create the ground rules for college athletics going forward. Schools will have a cap of approximately $20.5 million dollars to share with all of its athletes within the athletic department in a manner of the school’s choosing.
Athletes will still be able to make revenue from outside name, image and likeness partners, but any NIL deals with “associated entities or individuals” will be subject to a clearinghouse to establish fair market value. Any deal worth $600 or more is subject to clearinghouse approval.
The House settlement has not yet been approved – the hearing scheduled for its final approval is scheduled for April 7 – but if it is approved, it will go into effect on July 1.
Indiana, and the rest of the Big Ten schools, will opt-in to this system. To come up with the $20.5 million needed annually, Indiana athletics is trying to find ways to generate revenue to support it.
On Wednesday, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson sent a letter to football season ticket holders alerting them to part of the plan to generate revenue for the athletic department.
“As a department, we have been focused on turning these types of challenges into opportunities for success for our student-athletes and our programs. Our department’s successes relative to NIL and the transfer portal have been well documented and were undoubtedly a significant part of the success we enjoyed in football last fall,” Dolson stated.
“Looking ahead to the next wave of changes, we have a plan to continue to elevate IU Football and all our 24 varsity programs within the Big Ten and nationally. You, as part of Hoosier Nation, are a big part of our plan for success,” Dolson continued.
Dolson said Indiana will launch its official season ticket renewal this week. In a letter sent to season ticket holders obtained by Hoosiers On SI, Dolson mentioned one revenue stream Indiana plans to create to generate revenue.
“We will also share details about our plan to follow the lead of 14 other Big Ten universities and initiate a new personal seat donation program for football tickets. Depending on your seat location, this annual donation will range from $0 to $250 (per) ticket,” Dolson said in the letter.
No further details were provided in the letter.
Dolson mentioned that there has been overwhelming demand for premium seating. To that end, he said a new premium seating area will be created on the east side of the stadium. It will be called the East Side Club.
Indiana has been trying to adjust to the new reality of compensating athletes. Last week, 25 positions were eliminated in the athletic department in expectation of the new reality to come starting in July.
Here is the full text of Dolson’s letter to season ticket holders:
Dear Hoosier Nation,
The 2024 college football season has come to a close, and what a season it was for Indiana Football! National Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti led us to our first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, a top-10 national ranking, and the greatest season in program history. As thrilling as the season was, we’re equally excited about the prospects of continued high-level success as we move forward.
This season’s success came against a backdrop of unprecedented change in college sports. NIL, the transfer portal and, beginning July 1, revenue sharing are the new reality for athletic departments across the country. As a department, we have been focused on turning these types of challenges into opportunities for success for our student-athletes and our programs. Our department’s successes relative to NIL and the transfer portal have been well documented, and were undoubtedly a significant part of the success we enjoyed in football last fall.
Looking ahead to the next wave of changes, we have a plan to continue to elevate IU Football and all our 24 varsity programs within the Big Ten and nationally. You, as part of Hoosier Nation, are a big part of our plan for success.
This week, we will officially launch our 2025 IU Football season ticket renewal campaign. We have already witnessed a remarkable jump in interest in season tickets for the fall. If you were a season ticket holder a year ago, we hope that you will renew and potentially consider buying additional season tickets for 2025. If you weren't a 2024 season ticket holder, we hope that you will become one for 2025 as we look forward to the prospects of more sell-outs and more unforgettable wins under Coach Cignetti.
We’ll be officially announcing several other exciting changes soon as well. Due to overwhelming demand for additional premium seating options, a new premium east side area will debut this fall. Look for details on the new East Side Club in the coming days. We will also share details about our plan to follow the lead of 14 other Big Ten universities and initiate a new personal seat donation program for football tickets. Depending on your seat location, this annual donation will range from $0 to $250/ticket.
IU Athletics is focused on embracing these changes so we can propel IU Athletics to a new era of across-the-board success. We need you to be a part of this journey!
Scott Dolson
Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics
