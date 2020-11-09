SI.com
Indiana Basketball Doesn't Crack Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Receives 48 Votes

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first official preseason Associated Press top 25 poll was released Monday afternoon for college basketball, and there's a lot of Big Ten representation.

But Indiana is not one of them.

The Hoosiers have high expectations this season, but they will have to start the season hot to crack the top 25. 

Indiana is receiving the fifth-most votes of the teams not ranked in the top 25.

Below is full AP top 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes:

LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

