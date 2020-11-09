Indiana Basketball Doesn't Crack Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Receives 48 Votes
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first official preseason Associated Press top 25 poll was released Monday afternoon for college basketball, and there's a lot of Big Ten representation.
But Indiana is not one of them.
The Hoosiers have high expectations this season, but they will have to start the season hot to crack the top 25.
Indiana is receiving the fifth-most votes of the teams not ranked in the top 25.
Below is full AP top 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes:
LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1
