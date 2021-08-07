Carries Will Have to be Earned in Indiana's Crowded Running Backs Room

The best position battle during Indiana's fall camp will be at the running back position, where there's plenty of talent and depth, but no true obvious starter for now as practice begins.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For as great as 2020 was for Indiana's football team, there were times when running the football was difficult.

Too many times.

With expectations high this year, an improved running game is a top priority for Indiana's offense. It should get an immediate boost with the addition of Deland McCullough as running backs coach and associate head coach. He's got an impeccable resume in both college and the NFL, and he spent the past three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning one Super Bowl and playing in another.

What he also has is plenty of talent in his running backs room. It is the one position on this football team where no one – not even McCullough – has any idea who will be the starter when Indiana travels to Iowa for the season opener on Sept. 4

There are several candidates, all with different skill sets. They all have one thing in common, though. Whoever gets the call, they all know how important it is for this offense to get better in the running game. And it started with the first practice of the fall on Friday.

"The great thing is, you have a bunch of guys who understand what's at stake,” McCullough said Friday when he met with the local media. “There’s going to be an opportunity for all of them to show what they can do. It will be a day-to-day thing. All the guys are embracing the execution, and that’s what you want.

"We’re trying to spread the reps around. We’re trying to give a bunch of guys an opportunity behind the No. 1 offensive line, but more importantly, no matter what line they’re behind, we want to make sure their details and execution are on the level they need to be.''

The preseason depth chart was interesting, but it had sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr. listed with the first team, with junior Sampson James and fifth-year transfer Stephen Carr from USC third. Depth charts don't mean anything, though, not in August.

"You have write somebody's name down,'' McCullough said.

Stevie Scott got the huge majority of carries the past three years for Indiana, so this race is wide open, and there are plenty of candidates.

James, a former four-star running back at Avon High School who spurned Ohio State to sign with Indiana, was Scott's backup for most of the past two years, but he had only one breakout game, rushing for 118 yards on 22 carries in the double overtime win over Purdue when Scott was injured. He's gained just 371 yards on 113 carries, a 3.3-yard average.

Baldwin, a Nokesville, Va., native, had 22 carries for 141 yards last year, appearing in three games. He had 106 yards against Maryland, and showed the Hoosiers – and the rest of the conference – what he was capable of.

Carr, who was recruited by McCullough when he was the running backs coach at USC, used his fifth year of eligibility to come to Indiana. He was a five-star back, who's gained more than 1,300 so far in his career.

They're all talented, and they all will likely see action. But this fall camp battle will determine who sees the most action.

McCullough, who said "protecting the quarterback and protecting the football'' are the most important thing, said whoever starts will be the guy who can do it all the best.

“It’s the most complete guy,” McCullough said. “I don’t want to be in a situation where we've got to pass and I don’t trust this guy in pass protection. Or we've got a situation where I don’t trust him with the ball. If he’s a great runner, but he fumbles every 20 carries or something like that, we can't have that.

"The guy has got to be a complete guy. He’s got to be able to do everything. Yes, you’ll put guys in positions to maximize things, but as far as who your starter would be, he’s got to be the most complete guy. You can complement with guys in other areas, but your starter has to be the most complete guy.”

And they will figure that out in the next few weeks.

There are other backs who are intriguing as well. Versatile David Ellis has played in the backfield and out wide the past two years, and McCullough wants him to be more of a true running in certain situations, too.

When you start talking about the higher-end skill sets of the guys on offense, David Ellis’ name is going to continue to come up,” McCullough said. “I know he’s a dynamic athlete, but I want him to show some of that grit and toughness as far as hitting up inside, moving the pile, getting behind his pads, being a complete player who can play with velocity and power also.

"I know he can play with finesse and bounce it outside, but I want him to be able to put his foot in the ground and run over somebody’s face, be strong in pass protection, be a complete guy. Those are some things I want to see David take the next step for.”

Former New Palestine prep star Charlie Spegal is in the room, too. He had a brilliant high school career and walked on at Indiana. He continues to make a good impression on everyone as well, and could very well work his way into the mix.

“We'll have to see. In the spring, nobody wanted to tackle the guy, and that’s a good quality to have. That’s something you want to continue to play off of. We want Charlie to play with more urgency, he has done that. We want him to play with more detail, and he's has done that, too.”

