Indiana Football 2021 Schedule

Indiana's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games, with the biggest a matchup against defending champion Ohio State on Oct. 23 in Bloomington. The nonconference slate is the best it's been in years, too.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fingers are crossed for a return to normalcy in the fall of 2021, and Indiana's college football season goes off without a hitch. The university's plan – for now – is for 100 percent attendance at Memorial Stadium this season after the 2020 campaign was played with no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket sales have been brisk during the offseason with the Hoosiers coming off a 6-2 season that included several weeks being ranked in the top-10 nationally. The season included huge wins over ranked teams Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, and the only regular season loss was at Ohio State, the national runner-up.

There are six home games this season, including a nonconference game versus a likely ranked opponent (Cincinnati) for the first time since 2014 (at No. 18 Missouri), and the first one in Bloomington since Sept. 19, 1981, when the Hoosiers played No. 2-ranked USC at Memorial Stadium, and lost 21-0.

Here is Indiana's football schedule for 2021, which includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference games, two at home:

  • Sept. 4 – at Iowa Hawkeyes*, Iowa City, Iowa  (Time TBA)
  • Sept. 11 – Idaho Vandals, Bloomington, Ind.  (Time TBA)
  • Sept. 18 – Cincinnati Bearcats, Bloomington, Ind. (Time TBA)
  • Sept. 25 – at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Bowling Green, Ky. (Time TBA)
  • Oct. 2 – at Penn State Nittany Lions*, State College, Pa. (Time TBA)
  • Oct. 9 – Bye Week
  • Oct. 16 – Michigan State Spartans*, Bloomington, Ind. (Time TBA)
  • Oct. 23 – Ohio State Buckeyes*, Bloomington, Ind. (Time TBA)
  • Oct. 30 – at Maryland Terrapins*, College Park, Md. (Time TBA)
  • Nov. 6 – at Michigan Wolverines*, Ann Arbor, Mich. (Time TBA)
  • Nov. 13 – Rutgers Scarlet Knights*, Bloomington, Ind. (Time TBA)
  • Nov. 20 — Minnesota Golden Gophers*, Bloomington, Ind. (Time TBA)
  • Nov. 27 – at Purdue Boilermakers*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

*––Big Ten game

