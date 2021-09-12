Great Special Teams Play Helps Indiana Win Home Opener Over Idaho, 56-14

Indiana scored two special teams touchdowns for the first time since 1969 and easily won their home opener 56-14 over Idaho on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tom Allen has spent a good bit of his coaching career watching over special teams, and it's always been a priority for him as the head coach at Indiana.

And with good reason. Winning that third phase can often mean the difference between winning and losing. Losing was never in doubt Saturday night in the home opener against Idaho, but the easy 56-14 win came thanks to incredible, record-setting special teams play by the Hoosiers.

And that made Allen as giddy as a schoolgirl after the Hoosiers raised their record to 1-1 and started feeling good about themselves again.

The Hoosiers scored two special teams touchdowns, the first time that's happened since Sept. 20, 1969 in a season-opening win over Kentucky. Javon Swinton took a blocked punt into the end zone and D.J. Matthews scored on an 81-yard punt return for the other score.

But that was a just a part of it. There were accolades galore from the special teams guys. Such as:

The Hoosiers blocked a second punt in the fourth quarter when sophomore A.J. Barner got his hands on a ball.

Jacolby Hewitt had a 72-yard kickoff return that put the Hoosiers in great field position.

Throw in the fact that Indiana's punt and kick coverage was great and their kickers, Charles Campbell and Chris Freeman, made all eight extra points.

That's putting the special in special teams.

For Indiana is a good night to get the taste out of their mouths from last week's disappointing 34-6 loss at Iowa to start the season. The win was expected – Indiana was a 30.5-point favorite – but doing it in style with big plays meant a lot too, especially with No. 7 Cincinnati coming to Bloomington next week.

Another bright spot was the running of USC transfer Stephen Carr, who had 118 yards rushing on 22 carries, a 5.4-yard average.

Michael Penix Jr. was 11-for-16 passing for just 68 yards, but he had two touchdown passes, one to Javon Swinton and the other to Ty Fryfogle, both from 9 yards out. Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle had a touchdown pass too, finding tight end A.J. Barner open over the middle and he eluded several Idaho defenders on the way to a 76-yard score. It was his first career touchdown.

