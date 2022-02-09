Indiana to Open 2022 Football Season with Friday Night Home Game Against Illinois

There's been another adjustment to Indiana's 2022 football schedule, with the Hoosiers now opening the season on a Friday night. Illinois will come to Bloomington for the opener on Friday, Sept. 2.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time ever, Indiana is going to open a football season on a Friday night in Bloomington in 2022.

The Hoosiers will host Big Ten rival Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2 to start the season. It's the first time they've started the season with a home game on a Friday, but they have played on Friday twice before. They opened the 2005 season at Central Michigan on a Friday, and played at Minnesota on a Friday night during the 2018 season.

Indiana has seven home games in 2022, two conference games and five Big Ten games. The regular season ends with a home game against Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Indiana went just 2-10 in 2021, losing its final eight games in an injury-ravaged season. The Hoosiers went 8-5 and 6-2 in the two previous seasons.

Illinois was 5-7 last year, and 4-5 in the Big Ten. They are coached by Bret Bielema, who will be in his second year at the school.

Here is Indiana's full 2022 schedule:

Sept. 2 (Friday) — Illinois at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Friday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Sept. 10 (Saturday) — Idaho at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Sept. 17 (Saturday) — Western Kentucky at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Sept. 24 (Saturday) — Indiana at Cincinnati, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (Time and TV, TBA) Oct. 1 (Saturday) — Indiana at Nebraska , Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. (Time and TV, TBA) Oct. 8 (Saturday) — Michigan at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Oct. 15 (Saturday) — Maryland at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Oct. 22 (Saturday) — Indiana at Rutgers , SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. (Time and TV, TBA) Oct. 29 — Bye week

— Bye week Nov. 5 (Saturday) — Penn State at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Nov. 12 (Saturday) — Indiana at Ohio State , Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio (Time and TV, TBA) Nov. 19 (Saturday) — Indiana at Michigan State , Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich. (Time and TV, TBA) Nov. 26 (Saturday) — Purdue at Indiana , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA)

(Saturday) — , Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Time and TV, TBA) Dec. 3 (Saturday) — Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

