An Eclectic Mix at Safety Rebuilds the Back End of Indiana's Defense

The Indiana Hoosier safeties had an outstanding year in 2025, accounting for 12 of the team's 19 interceptions and 10.5 sacks. Now comes the rebuild.



IU loses Lou Moore to the NFL, but replaces him with Wisconsin transfer Preston Zachman and returns Amare Ferrell and Byron Baldwin.

The Starting Three Should be Tops in the Big Ten

The Hoosiers defense plays two traditional safeties, plus a rover which is a hybrid between a safety and a linebacker.

Amare Ferrell, Free Safety, Senior

Indiana's Amare Ferrell (1) looks toward the Miami bench after a play during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ferrell turned down the NFL Draft to return to Indiana for a fourth season. He has been one of the best safeties in recent IU history and the numbers back that sentiment up. In 28 starts across 41 games played, Ferrell has racked up 107 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight interceptions.

He gives the Hoosiers defense a veteran voice on the back end who has been in the system for two seasons. Ferrell has a nose for the ball and is physical against the run. He has been burned at times by taking poor angles, but he has been a rock-solid pillar on defense.



Ferrell said during spring practice, "I want to make everybody around me better, make everybody's job easier. Communicate and fly around for my brothers."



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Preston Zachman, Strong Safety, Redshirt Senior

Wisconsin cornerback Max Lofy (12) and safety Preston Zachman (14) are shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Purdue 52-6. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opposing fans will use the fact that Preston Zachman is a seventh-year senior to rage-bait Indiana fans, but the Wisconsin transfer should allow IU not to miss a beat.

Zachman started his career at Wisconsin in 2020 and took advantage of both the COVID year and another redshirt year.



He played 34 games for the Badgers, but only three last season due to a leg injury that he has recovered from. With 130 total tackles and seven interceptions, he should fit right into Bryant Haines' defense.



"I think I have a lot of experience. I've seen a lot of things, played a lot of different positions. I think I bring the knowledge side to the game, a little bit of savviness, just being able to relate to other players, but then also being able to be plugged in anywhere, if needed." Zachman said during spring practice.

Byron Baldwin, Rover, Sophomore

Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Byron Baldwin Jr. (2) celebrates after recovering a Maryland Terrapins fumble during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Had he not suffered an injury in fall camp in 2025, Byron Baldwin would have been in play to start as a true freshman.



Baldwin played in eight games for the Hoosiers and the coaching staff believed in him enough to burn his redshirt when they had a chance to sit him out the final week and preserve the extra year (although that may be moot).

Baldwin played mainly on kickoff coverage, and his two biggest plays of the season were a fumble recovery against Maryland and burying Oregon's kick returner to open the Peach Bowl.



The expectation is for Baldwin to take over the role vacated by Devin Boykin. Indiana's rover position is used to attack offenses in the backfield while also being able to cover wide receivers and tight ends in the passing game.

Youthful Depth Will Need to Be Developed

The starting spots are basically cemented. However, there are some battles going on further down the depth chart. Outside of junior Quan Sanks, a transfer from Cincinnati, the Hoosiers will be relying on the development of some of their underclassmen to provide depth.



Sanks figures to be behind Baldwin at the rover position. He missed some of spring with an injury, which may have impacted where he is on the depth chart, as Baldwin got highly important practice reps.

With the Bearcats, Sanks played 24 games in two seasons and totalled 92 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Should Baldwin not perform as expected, Sanks will be waiting. Freshman D'Monte Tims is behind Sanks, but will need time to develop.



Garrett Reece and Seaonta Stewart have limited experience behind Zachman and Ferrell and freshman Jamar Owens will be developed for the future.

Final Thoughts

The Hoosiers should not skip a beat on the back end with the talent they return and brought in from the portal. There should be little drama as far as position battles heading into fall camp.