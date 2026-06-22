Indiana Must Replace D'Angelo Ponds, but Cornerback Depth Offers Hope

It is easy to look at the 2026 Indiana football roster and see that there is no D'Angelo Ponds at corner and think that the position will take a major step back.



However, that should not be the case as the Hoosiers return a key starter along with other pieces ready to step into a bigger role.

Who Replaces Ponds in the Starting Lineup?

Redshirt senior Jamari Sharpe is written in ink as one of the Hoosier starters at cornerback. He returns to IU after sealing Indiana's win over Miami in the national championship game with an interception.



Sharpe has developed into one of the better corners in the Big Ten and is a sound tackler as well as a solid cover corner.

The battle everyone will be watching will be over who replaces the vacancy left by D'Angelo Ponds. While Ponds allowed the Hoosiers' defense to know that his half of the field was shut down, there are numerous candidates to step into his role.



Ryland Gandy filled in for Ponds when he missed the 20-15 win over Iowa due to a late-week injury. Gandy, a transfer from Pittsburgh, was trusted enough to handle the sideline calls for the secondary.



The six-foot senior played in all 16 games last year and made 12 tackles. While he seems like the logical choice, there is more competition.

Former five-star recruit AJ Harris was a part of Indiana's huge transfer portal haul in January. IU will be Harris' third school (following Georgia and Penn State),gia and Penn State).



He brings with him 89 career tackles in 34 career games. At 6-1 and 189 pounds, Harris gives IU another big corner to combat the wideouts of the Big Ten.

The wildcard in the room is Montana State transfer Carson Williams. An FCS freshman All-American, Williams may take the route that Gandy took to see the field.



He was outstanding for the FCS national champions in 2025 and should be a staple in the IU defense in the future as he works in a backup role early in the year.

IU Youngsters Ready to Blossom

The Hoosiers have several underclassmen who could be ready to contribute in 2026. Sophomore Jaylen Bell showed his upside, as well as his room for growth, in the spring game as he nearly picked off several passes.



However, he was put in a blender by Nick Marsh a couple of times. Bell played in 14 games, mainly on special teams and made five tackles.

Kasmir Hicks is a true freshman who saw more time than expected this spring as Harris and Gandy dealt with injuries. Hicks was a four-star prospect out of Indianapolis in the 2026 cycle.



Redshirt freshman Zachary Smith has not seen the field yet, but was a playmaker in high school.

Final Thoughts

The Hoosiers are deeper at corner than they were a year ago, even without Ponds. While it may be more of a 'by committee' effort this season, the overall talent in the room is the best it has been in recent memory.



There will be a battle for the corner spot opposite Sharpe and it'll come down to how AJ Harris and Ryland Gandy perform in fall camp.