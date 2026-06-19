Indiana Edges Out Georgia for 4-Star LB Jalathan Mayfield

The Indiana Hoosiers boosted their 2027 high school recruiting class by landing four-star linebacker Jalathan Mayfield out of North Carolina. IU beat out SEC power Georgia for the commitment giving their 2027 class 13 members.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Jalaythan Mayfield has Committed to Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 235 LB chose the Hoosiers over Georgia and Miami



“In Bloomington, we win. Google it!”https://t.co/7bLBvzyT09 pic.twitter.com/W1h1MwWuU1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2026

Mayfield has long been on IU's radar and is ranked as the 216th best prospect in the nation by 247Sports. The Lincolnton, North Carolina native took his official visit to Indiana in mid-April and the Hoosiers held off the charges from Miami and Georgia in the end.

Scouting Jalathan Mayfield

Mayfield already possesses the size at 6'1" and 230 pounds to translate to the Big Ten. He's a great athlete who was used on both sides of the ball in high school, but will likely be the mike in Indiana's defense.



He is a high-volume tackler as he racked up 261 tackles, including 44 for a loss, during his junior and senior seasons.

In his commitment announcement on YouTube, Mayfield described himself as "a hard worker. I'm going to show up every day and work my hardest. (I bring) Great morale in the locker room for sure. I'm going to bring the team together and be a leader. Be a true linebacker, be a leader, lead the defense. I want off the field. I'll be there for my teammates. So, really getting a great person, great guy, great character. (I am a ) high volume player, very versatile."

What This Commitment Means for the Hoosiers

Indiana's recruiting class has been under some criticism for being ranked outside of the top 40 nationally after their 16-0 2025 season. Mayfield discussed why he chose Indiana over Georgia and Miami.

"(It's) just a great place. Coach Cig does a great job with the players' development. I mean, they take three, two-star guys, unranked guys, and make them national champions."



"So, I mean, that's the place to be developed. Miami, Georgia, (are both) great programs. They develop players as well, but uh nobody does it like Indiana." Mayfield said.



His commitment cements the culture and identity of Indiana football even further. To have the player that is the caliber of Mayfield choose Indiana over Georgia because of their ability to develop talent is a big deal for Cignetti and his staff.