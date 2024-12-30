Indiana Announces Chandler Whitmer as New Quarterbacks Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football officially announced Monday it has hired Chandler Whitmer as its new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.
Whitmer replaces Tino Sunseri, who was Indiana's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2024. Sunseri left Indiana after its College Football Playoff loss to become the offensive coordinator at UCLA.
Whitmer joins Indiana after being the Atlanta Falcons pass-game specialist in 2024. He also has coaching experience with the Los Angeles Chargers, Clemson, Ohio State and Yale. Whitmer played quarterback for UConn, Butler Community College and Illinois.
“Chandler came very highly recommended and has been involved with the development of a number of top-flight quarterbacks,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said in a news release. “We’re excited he’s joining the organization, and he will do a terrific job developing our quarterbacks.”
As the Falcons' pass-game specialist in 2024, Whitmer worked closely with former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. His previous stint came as an offensive quality control coach with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-23, working primarily with the quarterbacks.
“I am fired up to join Coach Cignetti, Coach Shanahan, and the Hoosiers program,” Whitmer said in a news release. “What they did this past season in such a short amount of time was tremendous and the future is incredibly bright. I am excited to learn from everyone, bring some things from my experiences, and develop the quarterback position.”
During Whitmer's time with the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert set NFL records for the most completions (1,316), passing yards (14,089) and total touchdowns (102) in the first three seasons of any player's career.
Prior to joining the NFL, Whitmer was an offensive graduate assistant at Clemson in 2020 and at Ohio State in 2019. He reached the College Football Playoff both seasons, helping to develop future first-round NFL Draft pick quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. He began his coaching career as an offensive quality control coach at Yale.
Whitmer played at UConn from 2012-14, following one season with Butler Community College and his freshman season at Illinois. In three seasons with the Huskies, Whitmer played 28 games and completed 56.5% of his passes for 5,082 yards, 25 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
Now with the Hoosiers, Whitmer will be working with a largely new quarterback room. Starter Kurtis Rourke graduated after finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting, and backup Tayven Jackson entered the transfer portal.
Indiana added Cal transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who joins his brother, Alberto, and Tyler Cherry, who were true freshmen in 2024. Indiana also recently landed high school class of 2025 quarterback Jacob Bell.
