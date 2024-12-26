2025 Quarterback Jacob Bell Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program received a Christmas gift Wednesday in the form of a commitment from high school class of 2025 recruit Jacob Bell.
Bell previously committed to Ball State in June, but he flipped his commitment to the Hoosiers on Christmas day. Bell represents Indiana's only quarterback in its 2025 recruiting class, and he's the second quarterback to commit this week, joining Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza.
Indiana's quarterback room has experienced several significant changes in the aftermath of the 2024 season. Quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is leaving Indiana for the offensive coordinator job at UCLA and being replaced by Chandler Whitmer. Starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is out of eligibility after finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting, and backup quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the transfer portal.
Bell is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback from Naperville North High School in Naperville, Ill. He's a three-star recruit ranked No. 2,136 overall, No. 141 among quarterbacks and No. 61 in Illinois, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
During his senior season, Bell posted a 63% completion percentage, 3,223 total yards and 44 total touchdowns on his way first-team All-State honors. He also had offers from Arkansas State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Ohio, Western Michigan and Yale.
Indiana's 2025 recruiting class now consists of 21 players, and it's ranked No. 45 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Related stories on Indiana football
- JACKSON COMMITS: Makai Jackson will join the Hoosiers in 2025 after totaling 2,154 receiving yards at Appalachian State and Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
- MENDOZA TO IU: Following a sophomore season with 3,004 passing yards at California, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is transferring to Indiana and teaming up with his brother, Alberto. CLICK HERE
- KAMARA RETURNS: Defensive end Mikail Kamara made the announcement that he'll return to the Hoosiers on Christmas Day. CLICK HERE
- REVISITING PRESEASON PREDICTIONS: How did Hoosiers On SI writers do as far as their preseason thoughts were concerned for Indiana football? CLICK HERE
- 2024 IU FOOTBALL SEASON IN REVIEW: Here’s a list of program records, All-American awards, All-Big Ten honors, coaching awards, and statistical leaders following the best season in Indiana football history. CLICK HERE
- HEMBY TO IU: Maryland running back Roman Hemby is transferring to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- FISHER RETURNING: Aiden Fisher will stick with the coach who brought him to Indiana – Curt CignettI. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DESERVED CFP BID: Some contend Indiana’s poor performance indicates it shouldn’t have been in the College Football Playoff. But the Hoosiers earned their spot, because games should matter more than hypotheticals. CLICK HERE