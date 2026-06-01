Why Former Indiana Stars Antwaan Randle El and Vaughn Dunbar Belong in the College Football Hall of Fame

On Monday, the ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame class was released and two Hoosiers saw their names yet again.



Former Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El and running back Vaughn Dunbar are still waiting to hear their name called to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The case for these two to be enshrined in Atlanta is strong.

Antwaan Randle El and Vaughn Dunbar Left Hall of Fame-Level Legacies at Indiana

The requirements for former college football players to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame are straightforward.



A player must have earned First-Team All-American honors, be retired from professional football, and be at least 10 years removed from their college football career.

"For more than seven decades, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has preserved the legacy of the game's greatest players and coaches, ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in a press release."



Being named to this ballot places these remarkable individuals among an exceptionally elite group whose achievements helped shape college football history. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to the selection of the next Hall of Fame class."

The Case For Antwaan Randle El

Randle El electrified crowds in Bloomington from 1998-2001. His style of play and pure athleticism were ahead of their time and changed the way people looked at the quarterback position in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers failed to make the postseason with him at quarterback and that probably hurts how his legacy is viewed on a national level. However, he was the first player to pass for 6,000 career yards and run for 3,000 career yards. He won First-Team All-American honors and the Big Ten MVP in 2001.



He finished his career with 11,364 total yards, which still stands as an Indiana school record. He is second in school history in both passing yards (7,469) and rushing touchdowns (44). He accounted for 87 total touchdowns (passing, rushing and receiving).

The Case For Vaughn Dunbar

Dunbar was only at Indiana for two seasons, but they were two of the best seasons for a running back in IU history. The junior college transfer played for the Hoosiers from 1990 to 1991 and was named a First-Team All-American in 1991. He finished sixth in the Heisman trophy voting in 1991 as well.

In his two seasons with the Hoosiers, Dunbar ran for 3,095 yards and 25 touchdowns. In Indiana's 1991 Copper Bowl win over Baylor, Dunbar won offensive MVP honors after rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also was the offensive MVP in Indiana's 1990 Peach Bowl loss against Auburn.



Having only played two seasons at the FBS level will hurt his case, but his two seasons were so excellent that he has a strong case to get in.

Final Thoughts

The Indiana Hoosiers don't have the best history in college football, but that does not dimish what Randle El did for the sport.



He was the best athlete on the field at all times and carried the Hoosiers to an exciting brand of football. Even though IU finished 5-7 in 2001, he earned enough respect to be named the Big Ten MVP.



He should be in based on the fact that he was the first quarterback to surpass 6,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in his career.



Dunbar, on the other hand, has a harder path to enshrinement. His time at junior college does not count in people's eyes, but his accomplishments at IU should be good enough to eventually get in.