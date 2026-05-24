Social Media Reacts to Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Driving Indy 500 Pace Car
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The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" kicked off in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon and national champion head coach Curt Cignetti was back in the social media spotlight as he drove the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.
Cignetti Walks the Red Carpet
Curt Cignetti strolls the red carpet like it's just another walk to The Rock on a Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, where his trust quarter zip and blue Gatorade. It's been a big month of May for Cignetti, who was just honored at the White House earlier in the month.
Cignetti Stops to talk with Local Media
Cignetti looked relaxed and excited as he spoke with WishTV's Angela Moryan about driving the pace car.
Fans at the IMS Give Cignetti a Rousing Ovation
Cignetti received a huge ovation from the Indy 500 crowd as he goes through pre-race introductions. Cignetti has been cheered everywhere (ok, maybe not Lafayette or South Bend) he's been after leading the Hoosiers to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.
A Sip of Gatorade on the Starting Line
Cignetti gets hydrated and prepped to step in the pace car. He takes a sip of his Gatorade and buckles the chin strap on his helmet. He is ready to go.
Cignetti is Always Focused on the Task at Hand
The FOX crew tried to ask Cignetti questions while he was driving the pace car, and the coach did not respond, totally focused on his job of getting the Indy 500 started. He may or may not have his passenger breaking down North Texas tape.
'It was Awesome'- Cignetti
Cignetti was still giddy after getting out of the car. He called the experience awesome and that he let it out a little bit at the end. When asked to compare driving the pace car to winning a national championship he said, "They're two great experiences, but it takes a hell of a lot longer to prepare and build a national champion."
In Racing and for IU Football There is no Rear-view Mirror
While it is not quite as iconic as the OJ Simpson chase in 1994, Cignetti had a couple Blackhawk helicopters and 33 Indy cars behind him. It is quite the visual and must have been quite the thrill.
In classic Cignetti fashion he is not looking in the rear-view mirror. As he said before the 2025 football season, "It's time to rip off the rear-view mirror and focus on the target ahead. In 2026 the rest of college football will be trying to catch Cignetti and the Hoosiers.
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