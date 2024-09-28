Indiana Battles Through Mistakes in 42-28 Win Over Maryland, 5-0 For First Time Since 1967
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Adversity, if there was any, came in small bits during Indiana’s first four games. It came in waves Saturday against Maryland. And it didn’t deter the Hoosiers.
Tested in a real way for the first time in 2024, Indiana defeated Maryland 42-28 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1967, when it made the Rose Bowl, and Curt Cignetti extended the winningest start for a first-year coach in program history.
After 97 pass attempts without a turnover, Indiana quarterback Rourke threw two interceptions in the first two possessions. Running back Kaelon Black fumbled the ball on the fifth drive. Maryland scored a touchdown on a drive where an Indiana interception was wiped away by a penalty, and a close replay review ruled in the Terrapins’ favor.
Despite all that went against the Hoosiers, their defense forced Maryland three-and-outs on all three possessions immediately after the turnovers. Rourke didn’t let early mistakes carry over into the rest of his game.
“There were a lot of good responses in that game,” Cignetti said. “The defense responded to offensive turnovers. The offense responded to touchdowns given up by the defense. We responded more than they did.”
In a misty and windy Memorial Stadium, Rourke, who ranked fourth nationally in completion percentage and quarterback rating through four games, showed he was mortal. On the first drive, Rourke took a deep shot to Myles Price with several defenders in coverage, and he was intercepted by Jalen Huskey.
But Indiana’s defense had the offense’s back. Defensive lineman CJ West burst through for a sack on 3rd and 7, forcing a Maryland punt.
Indiana crossed midfield on the following possession with runs from Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton, but Rourke threw his second interception in back-to-back passes. Rourke’s throw was behind Ke’Shawn Williams cutting across the field, and Glendon Miller jumped the route.
After making things look easy in each of the first four games, Rourke made more mistakes in five pass attempts than he did all season. Rourke said he had a pretty good grip on the ball and the wet conditions weren’t too bad.
“Just sometimes my eyes weren’t in the right place,” Rourke said of the interceptions. “And then just could make a better ball. … It’s just trying to flush it right away and not really think about it and I gotta move on because the game’s gonna move on. Just like when you have a good play, you gotta be emotionally stable so you can move forward, good or bad.”
Indiana’s defensive line continued its strong start to the game as James Carpenter came off the edge to sack Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. for a 10-yard loss on second down. Safeties Josh Sanguinetti and Shawn Asbury II got the Hoosiers off the field with a third down tackle.
Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a drive that reflected the value of tight end Zach Horton. On a screen pass to Price, Horton, like a police escort, cleared a lane for Price’s 22-yard gain. A few plays later, Horton adjusted his body in mid-air to make a diving catch near the goal line as the first quarter clock ticked away.
“I'm glad other coaches point that out, too, when they watch us on tape or scout us, how valuable he is,” Cignetti said. “It's not all about his touches. He does a lot of great things for us offensively. He's really a blood-and-guts, hard-nosed tough guy with talent. He's a tremendous football player.”
Indiana was held scoreless in a quarter for the first time all season, but Price scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to give the Hooisers an early advantage.
Maryland evened the score at seven apiece as wide receiver Kaden Prather burned Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown. Indiana forced 2nd and 31 earlier in the possession, but a Jamier Johnson pass interference penalty gave the Terrapins a fresh set of downs.
Indiana’s next drive fizzled out quickly, but Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker combined for a sack to get the Hoosiers the ball back. In a game that had plenty of swings, Indiana gave it right back on a fumble from Kaelon Black. But like it did all day long, the defense forced another three and out after a turnover.
Indiana broke the tie just before halftime, with back-to-back 27-yard completions from Rourke to Omar Cooper Jr. Three plays and 32 seconds was all Indiana needed to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
To begin the second half, Josh Sanguinetti intercepted Edwards’ pass, but it was wiped away by an offsides call on Carpenter. Maryland converted 3rd and 17 on a diving catch from Shaleak Knotts, which was reviewed as he nearly landed out of bounds. The call stood.
The Terrapins took advantage of Indiana’s penalty and a favorable review and tied the game with a six-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Dylan Wade. Edwards was nearly sacked on the play, and his pass was tipped several times in the end zone before being caught.
After its lowest scoring first half of the season, Indiana’s offense clicked in the second half. Rourke found Price wide open down the sideline for a 41-yard gain, and the offense paved the way for a 19-yard touchdown run from Justice Ellison, putting the Hoosiers ahead 21-14.
Right when it seemed as if Indiana would take control of the game, it had a breakdown. Maryland running back Roman Hemby split the Indiana defense for a 75-yard touchdown run, aided by strong blocking and a referee getting in Ponds’ way. Carpenter took accountability for enabling Hemby to get free.
Rourke’s third-down efficiency was key to Indiana’s win at UCLA, and that continued on Saturday. He converted 3rd and 7 with a sharp pass to Cooper, and he hit Sarratt for a 13-yard touchdown on the following play. At that point, Rourke was well past the issues that plagued him early on.
Indiana’s defense forced another Maryland three-and-out to begin the fourth quarter, and the Hoosiers looked for the knockout punch. Rourke threw a well-timed pass to Sarratt for a 33-yard gain down the sideline, and rushes from Lawton put the Hoosiers in the red zone.
Donaven McCulley led Indiana in receptions and receiving yards in 2023, but a Week 1 injury and wide receiver depth limited him to just one catch through the first four games. He didn’t let those obstacles get in his way on Saturday. McCulley found space cutting across the middle of the field, and Rourke connected with him on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Indiana a 35-21 lead.
“It’s huge,” Rourke said of McCulley. “Suddenly you forget there’s that type of guy also on the team, and so I’m glad that he could finally get involved and continue to use him moving forward because he’s a tremendous athlete and he’s got all the skills in order to make big plays. I’d love to keep him involved.”
McCulley was one of three Indiana receivers with a touchdown on Saturday. Sarratt led the Hoosiers with seven receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Cooper finished with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Despite Indiana finding an offensive groove in the second half, Maryland wouldn’t quite go away. With 8:22 remaining, Edwards lofted the ball to Prather in the end zone. It was initially called a touchdown, but it was overturned after review as officials deemed his elbow hit the ground out of bounds before his knee in the end zone.
With new life, Indiana’s pass defense was stingy. It forced three straight incompletions, the last of which was broken up by Ponds for a turnover on downs.
Indiana threatened to put the game away on its next possession, but Rourke fumbled the ball on 3rd and 7 after scrambling away from pressure on the Maryland 36-yard line.
Again, Indiana’s defense wouldn’t let the momentum swing in Maryland’s direction. Carpenter notched his second sack of the day, and Walker broke up Edwards’ 4th and 17 pass for another turnover on downs.
Fisher led Indiana with 12 tackles, followed by Ponds with 10. Carpenter had a team-high two sacks, and eight Hoosiers contributed to the eight tackles for loss.
“That's where it all starts, up front,” Cignetti said. “We're experienced up front. We think it's one of our strengths, and it was definitely one of the areas that they weren't feeling too great about coming into the game, and we needed a big win there, and I think we got it.”
Cignetti said after the game that Indiana can improve on its ability to “go for the jugular,” but its next possession did exactly that. After a 13-yard rush on the first play, Lawton took his next carry 14 yards into the end zone, giving Indiana a 42-21 lead with 4:09 to play.
Lawton led the Hoosiers with 19 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, followed by Ellison with 12 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Maryland scored on its next possession, but it was far too little too late. The Terrapins’ onside kick attempt failed, and when Maryland got the ball back again Indiana blocked its punt with 1:07 left in the game.
After completing 22 of 33 passes for 359 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and one fumble, Rourke knelt down to run the final seconds off the clock. The Hoosiers celebrated with a soaked Memorial Stadium crowd of 48,323, its biggest of the season.
“You could feel the fans out there,” Cignetti said. “I'm glad that they keep improving in the attendance area. I thought that was a good turnout, and good is the enemy of great, so let's have a great turnout. Let's sell it out next week or next time we're at home and figure out how to make it even louder because that's what we want to do; we want to be the best in everything we do.”
Indiana hadn’t played the toughest of opponents through four weeks. Carpenter and the Hoosiers felt this win was a statement.
“I’m sure people are still doubting us,” Carpenter said. “But hopefully we got some off.”
