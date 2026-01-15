Indiana Football Bolsters Transfer Class With Addition of Heralded Big Ten Transfer

The not-so-secret piece of the puzzle that helped push Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza to a Heisman Trophy? The stout play of his exceptional offensive line. And that O-line is also the driving force behind the Hoosiers’ 218.3 rushing yards per game (12th in the country).



Without Pat Coogan – the center and clear leader of that unit – and Co., Indiana wouldn’t even be sniffing the national championship, let alone be considered the favorite.

But, even in the thick of preparations for that Monday night clash with Miami, the Hoosiers are forced to look to the future. And, somehow, the future appears to be just as bright as the present, as Indiana is putting together a phenomenal transfer class – headlined by standout TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.

Highly-touted Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner commits to Indiana

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Joe Brunner (56) and offensive lineman Joe Huber (60) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Who is going to protect Hoover, though? Well, Curt Cignetti and his coaching staff have that taken care of, as well. On Wednesday, Indiana secured the commitment of one of the portal’s top available interior offensive linemen: Wisconsin’s Joe Brunner.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer OL Joe Brunner has Committed to Indiana, source tells @On3



Brunner, a starter for the Badgers the last two seasons, is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/WSGewhyr1Z — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 14, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-5, 317 pounds, Brunner has spent three seasons in Madison – the last two of which have been superb. As a starter over the past two years, Brunner has been one of the highest-graded guards in the Big Ten in pass-protection.



He registered a 77.8 PFF pass block grade in 2024 (third-best among Big Ten guards), and was equally impressive in pass protection this year. Per PFF, he’s allowed zero sacks in 749 pass block snaps over the duration of his collegiate career.

Former Wisconsin OL Joe Brunner has committed to Indiana, per @chris_hummer



🔴 ZERO Career Sacks Allowed (749 Pass Block Snaps) pic.twitter.com/BI0j57NwZe — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 14, 2026

Tabbed as the No. 143 recruit in the country coming out of high school (per 247 Sports) and the No. 13 offensive tackle, Brunner has lived up to expectations – and then some.

With Brunner, Indiana’s transfer haul now totals 17, and, notably, Brunner is the lone offensive lineman in that group. Considering the Hoosiers should return both guards and tackles – Coogan is expected to be the lone loss among the starting offensive linemen – it’ll be interesting to see how the coaching staff implements Brunner.

He’s been exceptional during his time at Wisconsin, but Indiana’s offensive line – which was one of three finalists for the prestigious Joe Moore award – was evidently one of the best groups in the country.

Regardless, whether Brunner earns a starting role or is the first player off the bench, the depth of the Hoosiers’ offensive line was just bolstered in a massive way with the addition of the Wisconsin transfer.