Indiana Football Lands Boston College RB Turbo Richard in Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has added a new face to its backfield for the 2026 season.

The Hoosiers secured a commitment Sunday evening from Boston College transfer running back Turbo Richard, according to On3 Sports insider Hayes Fawcett on X. Richard has two years of eligibility remaining.

Richard visited Bloomington on Jan. 3 and is the sixth commit in coach Curt Cignetti's portal class, joining Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman, Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Kansas State edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi and Cincinnati safety Jiquan Sanks.

Meet Turbo Richard

The 5-foot-8, 207-pound Richard has a three-down skill set. Across 19 games at Boston College, Richard rushed 200 times for 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 275 yards and two scores..

In eight games as a true freshman in 2024, Richard took 55 carries for 278 yards and two scores, and he caught two passes for 62 yards, both of which came in the Eagles' Pinstripe Bowl loss to Nebraska.

Richard built on his strong freshman season with a standout sophomore campaign in 2025. He started all 11 appearances and rushed 145 times for 749 yards and nine scores. His pass-catching productivity took a substantial step forward, hauling in 30 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Charlotte native is known for his speed. Richard was an all-state track athlete at Northwestern High School and won the 100-meter upper state championship.

What Richard brings to Indiana football

Richard was one of the most intriguing running backs in the transfer portal due to having multiple years of eligibility, his explosiveness and his three-down versatility.

Indiana needed new life to its backfield. The Hoosiers will lose seniors Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black to graduation after this season, leaving redshirt junior Lee Beebe Jr. and redshirt freshman Khobie Martin to handle the workload.

Beebe only played three games this season after suffering a knee injury against Indiana State, though he impressed beforehand. Martin has been tremendous in mop-up duty this season, taking 74 carries for 463 yards and six touchdowns.

Richard adds a speed element that neither Beebe nor Martin inherently have. His skill set may best resemble Hemby, whose long speed has generated explosive runs this season and whose hands make him a threat in the passing game.

Cignetti's teams, historically, have three running backs who rotate. Beebe and Martin projected as fixtures next fall. Now, Richard joins them atop the depth chart.