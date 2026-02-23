Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver Monshun Sales Plans To Officially Visit Four Schools

After winning the national championship, Indiana is in the mix for one of the nation's top recruits.

On Monday, wide receiver Monshun Sales announced plans to officially visit four schools. That'll begin on April 24 at Indiana, followed by a visit to Alabama on May 29, Ohio State on June 12 and Miami (FL) on June 19 –– three teams the Hoosiers defeated during the 2025-26 season.

It'll be quite the weekend in Bloomington, with the Little 500 bike races scheduled for April 24 and 25 and creating additional excitement on campus.

Monshun Sales' background

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pound, Sales is a five-star wide receiver from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind. He's ranked No. 8 overall, No. 1 among wide receivers and No. 1 in Indiana among class of 2027 recruits by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

If Indiana were to land Sales, he'd become the highest-rated recruit in program history. With a .9969 rating by 247Sports, Sales would pass Dasan McCullough (.9701), Stephen Williams (.9627) and Sampson James (.9255) as Indiana's all-time top recruits. Close behind them at is 2026 commit Gabe Hill, a defensive lineman from Naperville, Ill.

As a junior in 2025, he made 37 receptions for 794 yards and nine touchdown, along with 56 tackles on defense. He caught 34 passes for 568 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sales also runs track at Lawrence North, where he was a state-qualifier as a sophomore in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.

Indiana first offered Sales a scholarship in April 2024, about five months after Curt Cignetti became the Hoosiers' head coach, and he has visited Bloomington multiple times since.

Lawrence North to IU pipeline

Indiana has had success recruiting wide receivers from Lawrence North in the past. Former Indiana head coach Tom Allen landed Omar Cooper Jr. in the class of 2022 and Donaven McCulley in the class of 2021, and Cignetti recruited Davion Chandler, who was a true freshman for the Hoosiers in 2025.

From a recruiting rankings standpoint, Sales is the best of the group. Cooper was a four-star recruit ranked No. 299 overall and No. 43 before becoming a key piece to Indiana's national championship team. McCulley was a four-star quarterback recruit before switching to wide receiver at Indiana and later transferring to Michigan, where he totaled 588 receiving yards in 2025.

Lawrence North High School sophomore Monshun Sales (1) makes a reception for a 38-yard gain during the first half of an IHSAA Class 6A Regional Championship game against Brownsburg High School on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chandler appeared in seven games for the Hoosiers in 2025, and made the most of his only reception, scoring a 65-yard touchdown in a 56-3 win over Purdue. With Cooper off to the NFL Draft, Chandler could step into a larger role alongside wide receivers Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh and others.

And if Indiana is able to land Sales over Alabama, Ohio State and Miami, he could be the next Lawrence North product to have success with the Hoosiers.