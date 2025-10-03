Indiana Football Bye Week Reflections: 5 Thoughts on Hoosiers' Undefeated Start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Once Indiana football's players and coaches grabbed their postgame meal and Tropical Smoothie drink, they filed out of Kinnick Stadium and onto the team's bus, where a brief ride to the airport preceded a deservingly joyous flight home.
And the Hoosiers had time to celebrate.
Indiana capped its five-game stretch to start the season with a 20-15 victory over Iowa on Sept. 27, entering its bye week with an unblemished 5-0 record. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, marking the first time in program history they've been in the top 10 in back-to-back years.
Questions about whether Indiana was a one-year wonder largely subsided after the Hoosiers beat then-No. 9 Illinois 63-10 in Week 4, and finding a way to win ugly the following week in Iowa City only bolstered their argument.
Broadly speaking, that's the biggest takeaway from the season's first five weeks. Here's a deep dive on five observations entering the Week 6 bye ...
With new faces in key places, Indiana's culture remains strong
To piggyback off the notion that Indiana has legitimized its 2024 season with its strong start this fall, it's important to understand the broader picture. The Hoosiers built a culture last season aided heavily by the players who coach Curt Cignetti brought with him from James Madison University.
There's still a strong corps of James Madison players at the top of Indiana's leadership structure. Linebacker Aiden Fisher, receiver Elijah Sarratt, edge rusher Mikail Kamara and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds are integral pieces to the Hoosiers' puzzle.
And Indiana, despite losing several starters and veteran voices, finds itself with a quality locker room. On his radio show earlier this season, Cignetti said the Hoosiers had the same game captains last year, but they've had a few different groups hold the honor this year because there are more players deserving of the honor.
"We've got a lot of the right stuff on this team," Cignetti said after beating Iowa.
Mendoza as good as advertised
Indiana has never had a quarterback drafted in the first round. So, when Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza earned first-round nods in summer mock drafts, eyebrows naturally raised.
Through five weeks, Mendoza has only helped his case to make Hoosier history, and he's also firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Mendoza has completed 73% of his passes for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He's added two rushing scores, and he's played into the fourth quarter only once thus far.
Cignetti said the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mendoza has made considerable strides from spring camp to now, with decision making and footwork atop the list of improvements. Mendoza has also earned the respect of his teammates for his ability to stand in the face of pressure and deliver accurate throws.
"He's a tough S-O-B, I'll tell you that much," center Pat Coogan said. "Like, the kid just shows up. He's someone that, as an offensive lineman, you're like, 'That's my guy,' you know? Because he'll just do whatever it takes to win. And so proud of him, and just the way he continues the battle.
"We got to protect him better, like there's no doubt about it. The kid is uber talented, and we got to let him shine. That's our job. But for him to just battle and show the balls that he's got and the guts that he's got, it's huge for this football team, and it's awesome."
Sarratt, Cooper among nation's best receiver duos
Indiana receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. have often traded the spotlight each week, but their collective efforts rank in elite categories nationally.
Sarratt and Cooper have caught six touchdowns apiece, tied for third-most in the FBS. Only five players have six or more receiving scores this year, and Indiana has the only pair of teammates on the list. Cooper ranks No. 11 with 432 receiving yards, while Sarratt is No. 21 with 388 yards.
Cooper moved from wide receiver to the slot during spring camp and has enjoyed a standout redshirt junior season. He matched a program record with four receiving touchdowns against Indiana State, and he's scored touchdowns in each of the past four games dating back to his 75-yard rushing score against Kennesaw State in Week 2.
Sarratt, a preseason Associated Press All-American, scored three touchdowns against Kennesaw State, two against then-No. 9 Illinois and the game-winner at Iowa, when four of his six catches went for 20-plus yards.
Mendoza said both Sarratt and Cooper are future NFL players, and they've lived up to the billing.
IU's defense as stingy as ever — even with safety questions
Indiana lost both of its defensive tackles — James Carpenter, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, and C.J. West, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick — to graduation, along with its second-leading tackler in linebacker Jailin Walker. The Hoosiers also lost defensive backs Shawn Asbury and Terry Jones II, each of whom played extensive snaps last season.
Yet the Hoosiers' defense is thriving.
Indiana is No. 5 in both total defense, holding opponents to 221.4 yards per game, and scoring defense, giving up just 9.6 points per game. The Hoosiers have the seventh-best defensive grade in the FBS at 92.2, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cignetti has been displeased with Indiana's safeties — seniors Louis Moore and Devan Boykin and junior Amare Ferrell — for their shortcomings with communication and attention to detail, which has led to a few coverage busts. Cignetti said there were five such mistakes against Illinois alone, though only one led to a touchdown. The Fighting Illini didn't capitalize on the other four.
Indiana's trio of safeties didn't allow any explosive plays against Iowa, and Moore and Ferrell are tied for third nationally with three interceptions.
The Hoosiers' defense ranked among the nation's best in 2024, and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' unit — driven by an aggressive, attacking front and a complex, well-disguised, hard-to-read secondary — is once again in the category this fall.
Several players have taken considerable leaps
Cooper's ascent has generated the most national attention, but Indiana's defense has benefitted from noticeable steps forward by linebacker Isaiah Jones and defensive lineman Mario Landino.
Jones leads Indiana with eight tackles for loss — he's made one in every game, and he's had at least 1.5 stops in the backfield in each of the past three weeks. The redshirt junior is also the team's leader with 3.5 sacks.
"I think what you're seeing there is just another year of maturity," Cignetti said Sept. 22. "He's just, the natural progression of reps accumulating, bigger, stronger, faster, older, wiser, that kind of thing."
Landino played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2024, collecting two tackles for loss and a half-sack. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore has developed into one of Indiana's best pass rushers, as he's second on the team with 13 total pressures, five hurries and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Last year, (Landino) came in young, a lot of inexperience and immaturity," Fisher said. "But man, he turned the page after last year and really focused on his body (and did) everything that he could to be an elite D-tackle. I think he's done a great job and it shows every Saturday as well."