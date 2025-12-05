Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Big Ten Championship
The two best teams in college football will battle in the Big Ten Championship this weekend. No. 1 Ohio State will face No. 2 Indiana as a 4.5-point favorite at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have perfect records, and the result of this game will likely determine the top seed in this year’s College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes have been outright ridiculous on defense and are giving up an FBS-low 7.8 points per game. They’ll be up against one of the county’s most explosive offenses, though. The Hoosiers have scored more points (532) than every team but North Texas and are especially lethal on the ground. Which side will fold under pressure?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: +4.5 (-115)
- Ohio State: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +160
- Ohio State: -190
Total: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana: 12-0
Indiana vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Roman Hemby: Three different Hoosiers running backs have tallied at least 400 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season, but Hemby is the top dog in that group. Ohio State has given up fewer passing yards (1,456) and passing touchdowns (5) than any FBS team. Hemby is fresh off rushing for a season-high 152 rushing yards against Purdue and will likely be heavily featured if Fernando Mendoza can’t get going early.
Ohio State
Julian Sayin: Sayin is the nation’s most accurate quarterback and has thrown for 30 touchdowns with five picks while completing an impressive 78.1 percent of his passes. Indiana’s run defense is a little better than its pass defense, so Sayin might face more pressure than usual to stretch the field with his arm. Sayin snapped out of a rut with three passing touchdowns against No. 19 Michigan in his last outing and will need more of that magic in his biggest test of the year.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Both these teams have been dominant, but Indiana has had more close calls by a wide margin. The Hoosiers are 7-5 against the spread while the Buckeyes are 10-1-1 and haven't truly been tested since their season opener against No. 13 Texas.
Ranked teams are averaging just 10.7 points per game against Ohio State this year, and none of them have eclipsed 16 points. Indiana can’t afford to slip up as it has in recent weeks. The Hoosiers failed to cover against Penn State and Wisconsin in two of their final three regular-season games.
Ohio State has a prime opportunity to stifle Mendoza like it has every other quarterback. Take the team that’s consistently covered all year against the spread.
PICK: Ohio State -4.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
