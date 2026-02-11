Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Michigan Wolverines continue to dominate the Big Ten, fresh off a 21-point victory against their rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Wednesday night, they'll face one of the worst teams in the conference, the Northwestern Wildcats. There's little doubt that Michigan will win this game, but can the Wolverines cover the hefty spread? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -14.5 (-115)

Northwestern +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Michigan -1400

Northwestern +800

Total

OVER 154.5 (-110)

UNDER 154.5 (-110)

Michigan vs. Northwestern How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Michigan Record: 22-1 (12-1 in Big Ten)

Northwestern Record: 10-14 (2-11 in Big Ten)

Michigan vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Michigan is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Michigan's last eight games

Michigan is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games plated in February

Northwestern is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Northwestern's last eight games

Northwestern is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games

Michigan vs. Northwestern Key Player to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg, F - Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines' front court is the reason they're one of the best teams in college basketball. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara are a trio of big men that no team in the country has the ability to deal with. Lendeborg leads the three of them by a slim margin in both points per game, averaging 14.3, and rebounds per game, averaging 7.5.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick

Michigan's underlying metrics back up its record. The Wolverines are fifth in the country in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Northwestern ranks 176th and 198th in those two metrics.

Not only that, but Northwestern doesn't shoot many three-point shots, keeping its offense to the interior. That leads to tonight being a nightmare situation for the Wildcats, who will have to try to score against the monstrous Michigan front court. The Wolverines allow teams to shoot just 42.4% from two-point range, the second-best mark in college basketball.

As long as Michigan doesn't let its foot off the gas too early in this game, I expect the Wolverines to win and cover the big spread.

Pick: Michigan -14.5 (-115)

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!