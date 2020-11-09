SI.com
Indiana Stifled Michigan's Run Game with Physical Defense

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack coached at South Alabama, he vividly remembers a game against Troy the week after the Trojans had beaten LSU.

In Troy's victory over LSU, they rushed for 250 yards.

Wommack was the defensive coordinator at South Alabama, and when they faced off against Troy a week after that performance, they held the Trojans to just 33 rushing yards.

Fast forward to this past Saturday, and Indiana welcomed in a Michigan team that was averaging 204 rushing yards per game.

Indiana's defense stifled the Wolverines rushing attack to just 13 total yards.

"This felt like that again where it was just a physically dominant game," Wommack said.

It was the perfect encapsulation of Wommack's "Swarm D" that makes up Indiana's identity on the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan's rushing attack features a plethora of running backs, such as Hassan Haskins, Chris Evans, Zach Charbonnet and Blake Corum.

The Wolverines' quarterback, Joe Milton, is also a major running threat, which was something Indiana was concerned about heading into the game.

Haskins was the only one that netted double-digit yardage. The Wolverines even tried a sweep play with wide receiver Giles Jackson, but that play went backwards.

"Their rushing numbers are a tribute to the physicality of the 11 players and the swarm defense out there on the field," Wommack said. "When you watch the film and see when they tried to establish a run game, the physicality that we brought from every level is what stands out to me."

Wommack was pleased with the play of all three levels when it came to stopping the run game.

The Hoosiers' corners have been used more frequently in blitz packages, and now they are also playing a big role in stopping the run while the linebackers and defensive ends are playing well, too.

"Certainly, there were defensive linemen that were knocking them back and we were pushing them around in the backfield so that was awesome to see," Wommack said. "Linebackers stepping up and making plays, safeties coming in and making supporting fits, corners being absolutely physical off the edge was all great to see."

The Hoosiers were out-rushed by Penn State and Rutgers in the first two games of the season, but the Hoosiers finished with 105 more rushing yards than the Wolverines this past Saturday.

Stevie Scott and Sampson James did a nice job running the ball, but the differential was really because of how well Indiana's defense disrupted the backfield.

Indiana's next opponent, Michigan State, is averaging 78.3 rushing yards per game during the first three weeks.

The Spartans have only gone over 60 yards rushing once this season, and it was against Michigan.

If Indiana's defense can continue how its playing against the run this Saturday in East Lansing, the Hoosiers could put on another dominating display.

Wommack would want nothing more than to feel how he felt about the games against Troy and Michigan.

"I have had that feeling twice now, and I would love to have it a third time," Wommack said. "It was a good feeling."

